Netflix's Ghost in the Shell and Ultraman Join Forces in Special Crossover Promo

Netflix and Production I.G. will soon be teaming up for a new CG animated take on Ghost in the Shell with the original anime series, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, later this month. With the debut of this much anticipated comeback only a couple of weeks away, Ghost in the Shell has teamed up with another major CG anime series from Netflix's library, Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman. Both series serve as faux sequels and reboots to their respective franchises, so this crossover makes all the more sense!

Much like how Tsuburaya Productions celebrated the debut of their anime efforts for Ultraman and SSSS.Gridman a couple of years ago, Netflix has shared a fun promo bringing together the worlds of the two franchises for a short time (which you can check out in the video above). Unfortunately there's no enough direct crossing over from the two series, but the official Twitter account for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 shared a slick promotional poster bringing them closer.

Along with this crossover promo came the confirmation of a few new characters and cast additions to the series that include Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teito, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard joining much of the returning cast from the previous iterations of the Ghost in the Shell's anime outings.

There's also going to be a second season of Ultraman dropping sometime in the future, but unfortunately no news has been shared by Netflix ever since the it was initially confirmed last year. With it popping up in this promo, perhaps more news on that front is on the way?

Are you looking forward to Netflix's new Ghost in the Shell anime or Ultraman's upcoming second season? What did you think of Ultraman's initial debut on Netflix? How do you feel about these two big properties getting the CG animated treatment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.