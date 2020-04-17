Food Wars Final Season Announces Delay Due to the Pandemic

The news regarding anime delays have been coming in fast and furious as Japan buckles down in order to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus pandemic and it seems as if Food Wars! is the latest casualty. The fifth and final season of the anime, titled Shokugeki no Souma: Gou no Sara (Food Wars! The Fifth Plate) has been pushed back following its third episode in order to protect the workers responsible for bringing the anime to life. With the series premiering earlier this month, this is sure to be a bummer for fans of the franchise!

Food Wars! manga ended last year, spanning eight years with the franchise created by writer Yuto Tsukada and artist Shun Saeki, taking the idea of cooking and placing them into scenarios that make the culinary art seem like battles of life and death. With our protagonist Soma gaining a promotion, the final season has him facing off against a brand new threat from the competitors that will be a part of the "BLUE" tournament!

The Official Twitter Account for Food Wars! shared the heartbreaking news that the series would be postponed, with an eventual release date for the continuation of the anime being revealed down the road for the culinary franchise that has procured a passionate fanbase:



The broadcast and simulcast of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma the Fifth Plate will be delayed due to COVID-19.

We will announce ep.3 broadcast / simulcast time on official twitter and website.#shokugeki_anime https://t.co/tlKulbnT0v — 『食戟のソーマ』TVアニメ公式 (@shokugeki_anime) April 17, 2020

The official description for the fifth and finale season of the series reads as such:

"Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council. In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary!"

