Evangelion Fans Don't Know How to Feel Now that 3.0 + 1.0 is Delayed

The wait for the fourth and final Neon Genesis Evangelion film has been an arduous one. Intially announced to be in the works over eight years ago, fans have seen as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been set to release only to be delayed a few times over the last couple of years. It had finally seemed like the film was officially going to be on the way with not only a confirmed release date in Japan, but even a few trailers and posters under its belt. But now the film has been delayed due to complications of the novel coronavirus around the world.

Initially scheduled to be released in theaters in Japan this June, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been officially been delayed indefinitely following the greater efforts to combat the novel coronavirus in Japan. It's been a rough announcement on top of a number of other delays and cancellations over the last few weeks.

Evangelion fans have been taking the news particularly hard as it's yet another major delay in a long line of delays, but here it seemed like fate intervened for once here. Read on to see how fans are taking the news of the delay and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!