Sword Art Online Delays War of Underworld Part 2 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to prompt new efforts towards social distancing in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the anime world has already seen some major delays as Japan begins to take major steps to help prevent further spreading as well. Although the Spring 2020 anime season has already gotten off to a start with a few major premieres, unfortunately one of the bigger returns of the new anime wave will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The official website for Sword Art Online has confirmed that the final half of War of Underworld will not be premiering later this April as originally scheduled.

As further noted through the series' official Twitter account, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 will be postponed from its initially planned April 25th premiere to July due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 illness in Japan. Unfortunately, there is no concrete premiere date in July just yet.

As various industries around the world take steps to further combat the coronavirus pandemic, this unfortunately might not be the only delay in the anime world for the rest of the season. It's currently one of the most notable alongside previously announced delays for No Guns Life Season 2, and it's currently slated Summer release might be wishful thinking as of now. But when the anime does return for the final cour of Alicization, fans will have quite a lot to look forward to! But what do you think?

How do you feel finding out about Sword Art Online's delay to later this year? Is it a big knock to your Spring anime wishlist or will it make the Summer anime season even hotter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

