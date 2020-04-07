My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Postpones Season 3 Due to Pandemic

A new report has confirmed there is another anime that has been hit by the ongoing pandemic. While the novel coronavirus could not infect the series itself, its global reach has done a number on the series' production. Like several before it, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will have to postpone its impending comeback to make way for the pandemic's peak before finding a different release date down the line

The report comes from Japan on the day its prime minister Shinzo Abe put the nation under a state of emergency. With areas like Tokyo and Osaka ready to unveil social distancing measures, there were bound to be some anime losses for fans. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU happens to be one of them, and fans are curious when its slated season will make its debut.

Originally, the third season was slated to debut this month as the start of the Spring 2020 cour gets underway. That release date could not be met "due to the pandemic" in the end. The show's staff has assured fans it will share the new season's release date once it has been agreed upon, leaving fans to guess when the season might go live.

"My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax" (S3) has been postponed due to the pandemic. The new start date will be announced as soon as it has been decided. The second season will air in its place starting April 9th.https://t.co/8eO95udMsB pic.twitter.com/fKzkQFGvRJ — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) April 7, 2020

For now, the show's second season will re-air on TV in Japan to make up for the postponement. The show will kick back up on April 9. This will give Japanese fans a chance to catch up on the series before its third season debuts later this year. Currently, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is one of several to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Re:Zero delayed its second season awhile back with other series like Princess Principal: Crown Handler joining in as well.

