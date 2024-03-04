Sand Land TV Series Shares Release Date, New Cast

Sand Land may have been overlooked for years, but now Akira Toriyama's sleeper hit is making the rounds. With a movie under thumb and video game on the way, Sand Land is living a good life. It will add a TV anime to its list shortly, and now we have learned when the show will go live.

According to a new press release, Sand Land will go live on March 20th on Disney+ exclusively. The show will release episodes 1-7 on March 20th, and then new episodes weekly go live on Wednesdays. A total of 13 episodes have been ordered, so Sand Land will have a solid first season to roll out.

Of course, it seems like fans have figured out why Sand Land will release its first seven episodes at once. The TV anime will kick off with a recap of the Sand Land movie that debuted last year. The film will be split into seven parts, and the story of Sand Land will continue from there.

Given the anime's take on the Sand Land movie, the cast we came to love on the big screen will return for their roles. As for the second half of season one, Sand Land will bring in two new faces. Anne and Muniel will appear as part of the Tenchi no Yusha arc. Anne will be played by Mikako Komatsu while Muniel is overseen by Ayumu Murase. So as you can imagine, Sand Land fans are eager to see the pair interact with Beelzebub's crew.

If you are not familiar with Sand Land, its upcoming anime TV series will overview its anime run from top to bottom. In the meantime, you can check out Toriyama's short series courtesy of Viz Media. The manga made its debut in 2000 under Weekly Shonen Jump, after all. So for those wanting to know more about Sand Land, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself!"

What do you think about this Sand Land update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

