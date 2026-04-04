After a Controversial Win Last Year, Solo Leveling Takes a Major Setback

Even after a year since the second season reached its finale, Solo Leveling has yet to confirm its Season 3. The second season wraps up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo faces off against the Ant King. Thanks to the novel web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series already had a massive global fanbase long before the anime’s debut. However, the incredible adaptation by A-1 Pictures studio helped the series reach new heights of popularity, becoming a global sensation. While both the web novel and manhwa have already reached their conclusions, the anime still has a long way to go before it answers all the mysteries about the world.

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While fans await Season 3 confirmation, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 revealed all the nominees across different categories. While all categories are prestigious in their own right, the most famous award is easily the Anime of the Year. Fans look forward to seeing which of the popular series will grab the award each year. However, Solo Leveling took a major setback after a massive win last year.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Isn’t Nominated For Crunchyroll Awards’ Anime of the Year

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Last year, the first season of Solo Leveling won the Anime of the Year category, sparking massive controversy across the globe. Apart from that, the anime also grabbed several awards, including Best New Anime, Best Animation, Best Main Character, and many more. The outrage was even worse, given that it beat some of the most acclaimed shows, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and The Apothecary Diaries. However, the award is based on public votes, so the results aren’t surprising since it is the most famous series among all other nominees.

However, in this year’s awards, Season 2 wasn’t nominated in the same category, even though it’s far better than the first season in terms of story and animation. Instead, it’s nominated for the Best Continuing Series, Best Animation, Best Action Anime, and a few more. While the anime won’t be the Anime of the Year two times in a row, it still has a high possibility for grabbing several other wins.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Will Change Everything Fans Know About The Story

A-1 Pictures

During the Jeju Island Arc, Jinwoo single-handedly cleared the S-Rank Dungeon Break on the island that was threatening the safety of the world. For the first time since he officially became the newest S-Rank Hunter in Korea, the entire world witnessed his feats on the island. Jinwoo is the strongest Hunter in his country right now, but the world has many powerful beings that he has yet to meet.

He has also achieved his biggest goal by curing his mother’s Eternal Slumber, a condition that became a common problem among people without powers after the appearance of the Gates ten years ago. Although Jinwoo’s goal has been accomplished, his journey is still far from over. In the upcoming season, the story will take a major turn and will begin to unravel the truth about the world and a historical war that changed everything.

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