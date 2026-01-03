Solo Leveling Already Has a Major Update in 2026, But It’s Not Good News

Solo Leveling has become one of the biggest global sensations in the entertainment industry ever since the manhwa was released. Its popularity, however, bloomed to an entirely different level when the anime debuted, with the second season only escalating that popularity on an even larger scale. While fans await updates on the next installment of the anime, with recent developments suggesting that news could arrive at any time, there is another project currently in production that fans never expected. A few months after the second season of the anime came to an end last year, Netflix announced a live-action adaptation of the series.

Momentum for the live-action project has continued to grow with the reveal of its cast, which includes Byeon Woo-seok as Jinwoo, Han So-hee as Cha Hae-in, and Kang You-seok as Yoo Jinho. This momentum has not slowed, as the latest information has seemingly confirmed both the episode count for this ambitious project and when filming might begin. According to a job listing on the Korean forum Filmmakers Community, the cast for additional characters set to appear in the live-action has been confirmed, along with an episode count of seven and the filming for it beginning in April. While it has not been confirmed what content will be covered within these seven episodes, the limited episode count is a concern for now.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action is set to be adapted in a K-drama format, and since K-dramas typically run longer, usually around 12 to 16 episodes, this update is concerning if Netflix plans to wrap the project in just seven episodes. While Solo Leveling’s narrative is not hundreds of chapters long, it still spans roughly 200 chapters. Condensing that many chapters, each packed with significant events, would undoubtedly hurt the live-action project. That said, it is also possible that Netflix is planning to adapt the series across multiple seasons, which would make sense given its success with anime and manga live-action adaptations such as One Piece and Alice in Borderland.

Meanwhile, another major concern stems from rumors that the live-action K-drama may emphasize romance, which would require notable changes to the original narrative. This shift could potentially turn the project into a fantasy romance series with occasional action elements, rather than the action-heavy story it is meant to be, and the small episode count only adds fuel to this approach. This could mean that the live-action will be a short, super-fantasy romantic series, wrapping its entire run in seven episodes.

At this point, the direction of Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action adaptation remains uncertain and will only be clarified with an official release date or teaser, which could still be months away, especially since filming is set to begin in April. However, if the adaptation does lean toward a more traditional K-drama format with a strong romance focus, post-production may not take long, allowing fans to experience the series sooner and judge it for themselves.

