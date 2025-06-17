Solo Leveling’s Biggest Success Isn’t Its Animation

Solo Leveling, an anime based on a manhwa, broke some of the most unexpected records, even leaving giant series like One Piece behind in user ratings in just two seasons. Fans believe it reached such heights purely due to its high-caliber animation and outstanding fight scenes; however, while A-1 Pictures’ stellar and fluid animation certainly paved the way for Solo Leveling’s popularity, it wouldn’t have been possible without a compelling narrative. Despite critics’ remarks about the series lacking depth, it has a strong foundation, anchored by its protagonist.

Sung Jinwoo, a nobody and one of the weakest (if not the weakest) Hunters, is suddenly given a mysterious power that grants him a second chance at life. This opportunity to redeem himself is what pulls viewers in, offering an underdog story that resonates. However, it’s not just this premise that’s made the anime a success; it’s how this journey feels personal. Although Jinwoo is a fictional character, his struggles are presented in a realistic light, allowing viewers to connect with him and cheer him on as he levels up.

Solo Leveling‘s Most Appealing Element is Jinwoo’s Relatable Journey

Jinwoo’s character starts with nothing and struggles to manage daily life while taking care of a chronically sick mother and a sister in high school. Considering how much of the population struggles with trying to become wealthy, strong, and influential, Jinwoo’s journey in Solo Leveling resonates on a deeper level. For those battling hardships, just like Jinwoo was when he was an E-Rank Hunter, his success lets them vicariously live a dream of turning their lives around via a golden opportunity.

The success Jinwoo achieves after overcoming countless obstacles compels viewers to root for him, seeing a part of their struggles in his journey. Season 2 of Solo Leveling shows him reaching his goals, which are saving his terminally ill mother and becoming rich and powerful enough to live peacefully. That’s likely a big part of why Solo Leveling has kept breaking records. His progress has felt personal and compelling to many, motivating them to pursue their own goals with greater resolve.

Thus, through Jinwoo’s journey, Solo Leveling is demonstrating the success that comes from a story that resonates with fans by connecting with universal human struggles. And that is proven every time the fans shower the series with love at every opportunity.

Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll.