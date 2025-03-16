Solo Leveling Overtakes One Piece in a Key Win for Manhwa Anime

Solo Leveling Season 2 made its debut as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The anime is featuring its highly-anticipated Jeju Island Arc and has only two episodes left before the conclusion. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the second season of the anime has helped it reach even greater heights, thanks to the story becoming more intense. While the first season ends with Jinwoo becoming a Necromancer, the second season focuses more on his growth as a Hunter. He is officially an S-Rank Hunter, gaining fame along with the title. Not only that, but Jinwoo fulfills his goal of conquering the Demon Castle and healing his mother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After this, the anime wastes no time in commencing the Jeju Island Arc, making it the final arc of the season. The Hunters travel all the way to the island, the most dangerous place in the country, in hopes of finally defeating the monsters. The dungeon break has caused a lot of tragedy, but it’s finally time to reclaim the island and end the terror. However, while the second season is in its final stretch, it continues to rise in popularity, even surpassing One Piece’s and Demon Slayer’s records.

Solo Leveling Is Currently the Most Popular Anime on Crunchyroll

As highlighted in a recent trending Reddit post, Solo Leveling currently has more than 594.6k ratings on Crunchyroll, which is slightly higher than One Piece’s 594.4k ratings. Fans praise A-1 Pictures for having an amazing adaptation that does the manhwa justice. Compared to this, the previous anime based on manhwa, such as Tower of God and God of High School, differ from the original quite a lot as most of the scenes have been compressed. However, since Solo Leveling is only making minor changes, it doesn’t affect the overall story.

Before this, Demon Slayer ranked second, and Jujutsu Kaisen ranked third, but this manhwa adaptation has outperformed all these Shonen hits. Solo Leveling has been praised for its adaptation by A-1 Pictures. The animation quality, the original soundtrack, the character designs, and the fight choreography all play a major role in the series’ success. It’s also the most popular manhwa adaptation, carving the path for anime fans to try out more adaptations in the future.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling already had a massive fanbase before the anime adaptation debuted in January 2024. Needless to say, fans were more than happy with the adaptation, making it one of the most popular anime of the year. Meanwhile, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen being dethroned is also because none of them are currently airing. One Piece’s anime took a six-month break in October 2024 and is scheduled to return on April 6th, 2024. On the other hand, Demon Slayer will release a new movie in the theatres this year, while the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is still unknown.

Even so, it’s unprecedented for a series based on manhwa to become this popular. With the second season having two more episodes left, the number will continue to rise. This might also give hope for upcoming shows like The Beginning After the End and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint to be successful after their debut.