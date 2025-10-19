3 Anime That Deserved Crunchyroll’s 2024 Anime of the Year More Than Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll‘s anime awards were held in May this year to celebrate the anime released in the previous year, recognizing them across multiple categories. However, as the event unfolded, Solo Leveling, the anime adaptation of the popular manhwa, ended up winning six awards out of the nine categories it was nominated for, including the most prestigious one, the Anime of the Year. While Solo Leveling is undoubtedly a great anime, it wasn’t truly Anime of the Year material, as its entire narrative revolved around monster hunting and an aura-farming protagonist.

This is precisely what led to the series’ immense popularity. With the awards following a democratic system where fans vote for their favorites, it’s possible that fans were swayed more by Solo Leveling’s popularity than by its actual content. This seems especially true considering that voting began after the much-improved Solo Leveling Season 2 had already concluded and continued breaking records. This suggests that fans were likely voting for Season 2 rather than the debut season. Had the awards been decided internally by critics, it’s evident that Solo Leveling wouldn’t have secured the Anime of the Year title, and these three nominees would have been far more deserving.

3) Kaiju No. 8

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 by Production I.G. was one of the most hyped anime of last year, stemming from its already popular manga. From its very first episode, Kaiju No. 8 broke the mold of the shonen genre by featuring a main character in his late 30s, Kafka Hibino. This unconventional setup for a shonen series became the series’s biggest charm, as it reflects the reality of a major portion of the globe.

With the creator, Naoya Matsumoto, himself facing a situation similar to his protagonist, the series stands out as a special work, worthy of praise for its moral about never giving up and continuing to pursue one’s dreams, which ultimately leads to success. For this underlying message, Kaiju No. 8 surely deserved the Anime of the Year award far more than Solo Leveling.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey‘s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

If fans argue that Solo Leveling won the Anime of the Year award because of its overpowered protagonist taking down monsters, then Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows a similar Solo Leveling narrative, but executes it far better in every aspect. Frieren’s journey across the medieval fantasy land, accompanied by Fern and Stark, carries a somber tone that is emotionally moving and deeply resonates with viewers through its attention to small yet meaningful details.

While Kaiju No. 8 delivers a moral about never giving up, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End takes it a step further, emphasizing that time and effort devoted to something are what truly elevate a person. Frieren’s overpowering strength serves as a secondary element, while her reflections on her past journey and her bond with her companions form a nostalgic story that many older viewers can relate to. Credit also goes to Madhouse for elevating the material with stunning animation, an exceptional OST, and remarkable attention to detail.

1) Dandadan

Image courtesy of Science SARU

If the Anime of the Year award is meant to recognize variety, freshness at every turn, and the ability to keep viewers engaged without ever feeling bored (as it should), then no anime other than Dandadan deserved the title. Science SARU’s adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga perfectly exemplifies how an anime should elevate its source material, adding distinct qualities that make even manga readers eager to experience the adaptation for its profound execution.

While Science SARU kept fans on edge with its fluid animation, tonal shifts that highlight distinctions between yokai and aliens, an exceptional OST, and much more, the narrative itself is packed with action, romance, comedy, emotion, and every other key storytelling element. Dandadan arguably should have been Crunchyroll’s 2024 Anime of the Year winner over any other release last year, and was certainly more deserving than Solo Leveling.

