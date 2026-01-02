Solo Leveling Promises Something “Truly Exciting” in 2026

Ever since the first season of the Solo Leveling anime debuted in 2024, the franchise has been steadily exploding in popularity. By 2025, with the Jeju Island Arc being depicted in the anime and the series also winning the Anime of the Year award, the franchise had more than secured a massive fanbase. Since the end of Solo Leveling Season 2 last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement for the third season of the anime. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this installment whatsoever, even nearly a year after the second season’s release. Just as fans were beginning to lose hope for a third season or any news about the anime’s next installment, the anime producer has reignited that hope once again.

Taking to X on January 1, 2026, Solo Leveling anime producer Atsushi Kaneko shared a promise to provide an update on the series soon. In the post, the producer first wished fans a Happy New Year before adding that something truly exciting might happen for Solo Leveling fans this year. This strongly suggests that the producer is teasing exciting news related to the anime, especially given his close association with the project. However, the details of this news remain undisclosed.

A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026🌏

I received this rubber band at the end of last year! It's engraved with "Art is not a crime"! I'll make this phrase, which applies to all art, my slogan for 2026 and do my best! And this year… something truly exciting might happen for "SL fans"!! I'm… pic.twitter.com/XQyWLOHuKH — 金子敦史 (@kanegone_1006) January 1, 2026

Though the producer has promised an exciting update for the anime, there is still no confirmation on when the news will arrive. With Kaneko asking fans to wait a little longer, the announcement could still be months away. As the anime has yet to confirm its next steps, the upcoming announcement could indeed be related to the third season. If it does confirm Season 3, fans may still have to wait at least another year after the announcement before the new season is released. Meanwhile, the “truly exciting” news Kaneko is teasing could also point toward a major shift for the anime.

Kaneko has been teasing a big update ever since the end of Season 2, with his latest post adding even more fuel to the speculation. It is possible that the next installment of Solo Leveling could be a movie rather than another anime season. This idea makes sense, considering how anime-adapted movies have become an increasingly popular trend. Solo Leveling’s popularity surged with its second season, and the studio may be interested in exploring how a movie adaptation would perform. Regardless of what lies ahead for the Solo Leveling anime, it is exciting to know that major news may be coming sooner rather than later.

