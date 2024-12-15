Hunter x Hunter Creator’s Health & Progress Updates Continue as Fans Cheer Him On

Hunter x Hunter’s manga is back on an indefinite hiatus after releasing ten chapters. The manga is currently in its Succession Contest Arc, leaving fans with several unanswered questions. HxH has gone on several long hiatuses over the years because of the creator’s health. It went on a 3-year-long hiatus in 2019 and returned in 2022 with ten new chapters before going on another indefinite hiatus. In 2023, amid the hiatus, he shocked fans with a possible ending of HxH in case he can’t finish the manga. The series resumed serialization in October 2024 after a two-year break and again released ten chapters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the release date of Chapter 411 remains unknown, Togashi continues to work diligently on new chapters. He underwent a surgery in November. Although the details aren’t made public, he says the surgery was done using local anesthesia. Togashi regularly shares updates about his progress on social media. With a following of over 3.3M on X, almost all of his posts go viral immediately. Fans are always expressing support for the author, cheering him amid the manga and health updates.

Madhouse

Fans Support Hunter x Hunter Creator Amid Manga Hiatus

On December 14th, Togashi shared on his official Twitter account, “The storyboard for one more episode is complete. I lost 5kg while I was bedridden. The banana I had on the third day of fasting was so delicious I nearly cried.” In another post on the same day, he added, “The storyboard for one more episode is complete. I feel incredibly happy and delighted when the characters take me on adventures that go beyond what was planned. Names are so much fun.”

Thanks to the author’s hard work, the manga might return sooner than expected. However, his fans want him to take it easy. @gggttt10052 writes, “Take your time and prioritize your health first; your audience appreciates your effort. Quality always matters more than speed. We look forward to seeing your next masterpiece!”

“I’ll wait for 2-3 years! Your health comes first! Don’t push yourself! Make sure you focus on your recovery,” shares @U_spiellabrador.

@Yohei_Kanzawa adds, “Thank you for your hard work. Don’t push yourself too hard.”

Hunter x Hunter commenced its Succession Contest Arc in Chapter 340, which was released in March 2012. It introduces 14 princes of the Kakin Empire who are expected to kill each other off in a gruesome battle as the Black Whale sets sail for the Dark Continent. Kurapika plays the central role in the arc as the bodyguard of the youngest prince, Woble, and Queen Oito. While prioritizing the mother and son’s safety, his ultimate goal is to avenge his clan by recovering the remaining Scarlet Eyes.

Madhouse

H/T: Official X account of Yoshihiro Togashi