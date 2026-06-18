Hunter x Hunter Reveals Return Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

It has been over a year and six months since Yoshihiro Togashi has woven new tales within his beloved world of hunters. While the beloved manga artist has been hinting at the return of Hunter x Hunter in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans have not been given an official return date following the last release in 2024. Luckily, manga readers won’t be waiting for much longer to witness the continuation of the Succession Contest Arc. Shueisha has finally confirmed when we can expect Hunter x Hunter’s 411th chapter to hit the manga publication, and it’s sooner than you might expect.

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Hunter x Hunter’s return has been confirmed for issue #31 of Weekly Shonen Jump, which will arrive in Japan on June 29th later this month. Not only will the 411th installment return to follow Kurapika as a part of the current life-or-death storyline, but it will also feature a new color page from Yoshihiro Togashi. In the build-up to the shonen manga’s return, the manga artist responsible for the world of Gon, Killua, and the other hunters has been teasing his work on multiple chapters of the series. Much like Berserk, Hunter x Hunter’s comeback won’t be a “one and done” but will contain multiple chapters released regularly once again. Luckily, we have a pretty good idea of just how many installments are coming thanks to Togashi’s social media, and we’re in for a long haul.

Hunter x Hunter’s Long Return

Madhouse

When last we checked in on Togashi, the manga artist confirmed that he is currently working on chapter 431 as of earlier this week. This means that we are in for at least twenty chapters of the manga before another potential hiatus hits as the Succession Contest Arc continues. Ironically enough, while the shonen series is returning later this month, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll be seeing Gon and Killua making a comeback.

It’s been years since we last saw either of the young hunters appear in Hunter x Hunter’s panels, as the latest storyline has mostly focused on supporting character Kurapika as he is dragged into a war of succession. With only four princes remaining as a part of this royal battle, we might see the grand finale for this current storyline as a part of Togashi’s bevy of new chapters coming our way. Considering the arc started with fourteen princes in total, this has been a brutal trial for those hoping to be declared king.

Unfortunately, while Hunter x Hunter will see its manga return later this month, the same can’t currently be said for any anime adaptation. Following the conclusion of the latest anime from Studio Madhouse in 2014, Gon and his fellow heroes have yet to return to the screen. Luckily, the shonen franchise has found countless ways to stay relevant in the meantime, as fans debate whether an anime will continue where Madhouse left off or start from the top.

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