It’s Official, Hunter x Hunter Finally Confirms Release Date for Return From Hiatus

Hunter x Hunter is officially returning from a two year hiatus as Shueisha has finally confirmed a release date for its next wave of chapters. Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the longest running franchises within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s due to the fact that Togashi’s poor health has led to numerous years long hiatuses in between new releases. Some of these hiatuses have gone on for half a decade, but thankfully it hasn’t been as long of a wait for its return this time around.

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Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since the release of Chapters 401 through 410 back in 2024, and Togashi has steadily been sharing promising updates about the series’ comeback. Following reports earlier in the week noting a return date for the manga release, Shueisha has now officially confirmed that Hunter x Hunter will be returning with Chapter 411 on June 29th in Japan. To celebrate, they’ve dropped a special new trailer for the manga you can check out below.

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Hunter x Hunter will be returning to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Chapter 411 with the June 29th issue in Japan (which makes it Sunday, June 28th for international audiences). It’s yet to be revealed how many chapters this return will run for, but all signs point to a ten chapter return over the next ten weeks given how Togashi has returned from hiatus the last couple of times. The creator has started worked on what’s coming in the next ten chapters too.

Hunter x Hunter had been pointing towards a potential return to Shonen Jump with a release date set for its next manga volume, which would be compiling the last ten chapters released back in 2024. This seemed to indicate that the next ten chapters would be published soon enough, and now that’s indeed been confirmed to be the case. And it hasn’t been as long of a wait for a hiatus this time as it’s only been two years since the release of its last ten chapters hit rather than the four years before its previous return.

What Is Even Going on in Hunter x Hunter Right Now?

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While this is a huge comeback for Hunter x Hunter, after two years it’s unfortunately going to be a bit tough for fans to jump right back into the events of the manga. Yoshihiro Togashi is still working through the Succession Contest Arc aboard the Black Whale, and it’s introduced a ton of new faces to the series with their own unique Nen abilities. These Princes have been vying for the top spot and need to secretly kill one another, but also need to make sure the others don’t figure out what they can do.

But this complicated nature of the arc is made even tougher with so long in between each return from hiatus, so it’s even more important to get a refresher now that the return date has been properly set. You can find the latest chapters with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, and make sure you read the latest again before jumping back into Hunter x Hunter.

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