2 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Gave a Perfect Conclusion to a Major Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Although Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is focused on new characters, it also unveils the fate and status of some of the beloved characters from the main story. Modulo takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, as the Jujutsu society continues to work towards building a better future for the Jujutsu world. While the threat of the curses still remains, the world was peaceful until the arrival of 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same power as Jujutsu sorcerers. The Jujutsu world feared a war might break out between them, and it’s clear as day that humans will be at a major disadvantage. The threat of the Simurians is deemed on the same level as Ryomen Sukuna, which proves how dangerous they are.

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As the story continues, the series reveals what happened to some of the major characters from the original story, including the tragic fate that befell Yuji Itadori. Additionally, while the manga completely sidelined Aoi Todo, the final volume bids him a farewell by giving him the well-deserved conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals What Aoi Todo Is Up To

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The third and final volume of the manga was released on May 1st, 2026, in Japan and awaits an English release date. While the volume isn’t available for global readers, @Go_Jover on X, a popular JJK account known for sharing all kinds of information related to the series, shared the illustrations and extra panels. The account also confirms that Todo is alive and traveling all over with his wife. The volume also includes panels of Todo in his old age and a brief glimpse at his wife, although her face hasn’t been revealed. She is wearing the same pigtails as Noboku Takada, Todo’s idol crush.

While the sequel story only revealed his status, the final volume sheds more light on his future. Before the volume’s release, the serie was also hyping up an extra chapter of a certain character who wasn’t included in the sequel. Many fans expected the character to be Megumi Fushiguro, but Gege Akutami had another surprise for fans. Todo is yet another beloved character of the story who has teamed up with Yuji Itadori against several powerful enemies.

Todo not only taught Yuji the basics of Black Flash among many other skills, but has always been a reliable friend to him. A few decades ago, the two of them used to nurture the new generation of Jujutsu sorcerers. They even trained Chiharu Miyagumi together, who ended up becoming a high-ranking Jujutsu sorcerer, and played a crucial role during the ongoing conflict between sorcerers and the Simurians.

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