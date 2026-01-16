5 Best Anime Twists of 2025 That Shocked Fans, Ranked

2025 was one of the most successful years for anime, packed with one major release after another, while new series continued to surprise the fandom with their freshness. The year kicked off with Solo Leveling Season 2, which shattered records and emerged as Crunchyroll’s highest-rated anime, and concluded in the fall with My Hero Academia bringing its nearly 10-year anime journey to an end.

At the same time, anime itself went through major shifts. With One Piece ending its legendary 26-year run, 2025 was filled with shocking moments. Yet the year wasn’t only about unprecedented milestones and industry-changing events; several series delivered narrative twists that completely stunned fans. The following five moments from different anime shocked audiences in very different ways.

5) Dr. Stone’s Final Season Brilliantly Recreates Its First Scene

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone’s final season, the second cour, aired in the summer of 2025, continuing Senku and the others’ journey to America as they prepared for their eventual mission to the Moon. However, Dr. Xeno’s allies gave them no time to recover, forcing the Kingdom of Science into battle. Stanley and his group, though, proved far too formidable.

With no clear way to defend against Stanley and his forces, the shocking decision to use Medusa and turn the entire world to stone became the only viable option. This moment cleverly recreated the anime’s opening scene, bringing a sense of full-circle closure. The subsequent revival, alongside the revelation that petrification is a form of immortality, allowed Dr. Stone: Science Future to end on a powerful twist, perfectly setting up the anime’s final cour.

4) Gachiakuta Breaks the Shonen Genre’s Foundational Trope With a Twist

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Gachiakuta was packed with shocking and thought-provoking moments, from Riyo pulling a gun on her opponent to Rudo brutally beating Amo. Yet perhaps the most striking twist was how Zanka never received the heroic comeback that the story seemed to promise. In shonen series, a defeat paired with a backstory often signals a triumphant return.

That expectation was deliberately subverted with Zanka’s loss to Jabber. The narrative was carefully layered to make fans believe he would rise again, only to reveal that Zanka had truly been defeated and was merely hallucinating his comeback. This twist highlighted how different Gachiakuta is, showing fans that the series is shaped by harsh realism at every step.

3) One Piece‘s World is Sinking

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

2025 was a huge year for One Piece. While the anime’s announcement about changes to its format starting this year was surprising, the most shocking moment came from the story itself when Dr. Vegapunk revealed that the entire world of One Piece is sinking. As the world’s greatest scientist, Vegapunk’s words carry weight, and past events had already hinted that the series was building toward this revelation.

This stands as one of the anime’s most surprising reveals, as it not only reshapes the world of One Piece but also puts the clock on humanity to prepare for what’s coming. More importantly, it sets the stage for a direct challenge to the World Government, paving the way for the series’ long-awaited final war.

2) My Hero Academia‘s Bakugo’s Revival

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

My Hero Academia’s anime came to an end in 2025 with its final season, which became the strongest of the entire series. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that it all began with Bakugo’s revival. Not only did Bakugo return to life, but he did so at a crucial moment, saving All Might in the process. Studio Bones perfectly captured this scene, elevating the source material and making the tension and excitement impossible to miss.

The episode stunned fans and reignited passion within the community, restoring much of the love that had faded during Seasons 5 and 6 due to their heavy world-building focus. This single twist in My Hero Academia’s final season is powerful enough to justify its rise as anime of the year, and based on its reception so far, that outcome may very well become reality.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin Stunned the Anime Community With Its Darkest Twist

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin began with sweet, heartfelt moments and an overall adorable cast. With Takopi, presented as one of the cutest alien beings in anime, it initially suggested a light story about elementary school children facing small hardships. That expectation was completely shattered when Shizuka, one of the protagonists and only ten years old, took her own life.

This moment instantly transforms the anime’s seemingly innocent tone into something far darker. The twist hooks viewers by forcing them to confront why someone so young could be driven to such an act. As a result, Takopi’s Original Sin stands out as the most shocking anime twist of 2025, not just for the shock itself, but for the harsh realities of life it explores afterward, showing that even children are not spared from them.

