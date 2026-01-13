Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Anime of 2026 Shares Fresh Preview

Crunchyroll is currently in the midst of one of its biggest months for anime in the long history of the streaming service. With returning series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End all releasing new episodes, a dark horse series is gaining quite a bit of attention. Currently ranked quite high on IMDB, this new anime adaptation presents a world where becoming a hero is one of the last things any character wants. Following the thrilling premiere, a new preview hints at both its highly anticipated second episode as well as a look into the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sentenced To Be a Hero follows the story of Xylo Forbatz, a protagonist who has been set up for a crime he didn’t actually commit. In this world, “heroes” are granted immortality in fighting against various threats, most of which come from “demon lords” that change the terrain around them and make otherwise innocent animals become weapons of mass destruction. In the first episode of the new anime, Xylo stumbles upon a “goddess,” a mystical creature who can fight against the supernatural forces if a deal is struck. Placed between a rock and a hard place, Xylo is forced to strike a deal and is looking for revenge against those who put him into this life-or-death scenario. Along with a new preview of season two, a new poster hints at new characters set to be a part of Forbatz’s journey.

What Makes This Hero Appealing?

Studio Kai

Sentenced To Be a Hero’s first episode not only introduced anime viewers to Xylo and his small group of adventurers, but it also did so with some stellar animation to help make it become one of January’s biggest new arrivals. Studio Kai has taken on the task of bringing this novel series that first arrived in 2020 to life, capturing the plight of the protagonist while showing off his wild new abilities granted to him by the goddess Teoritta. Thanks to Xylo having to kill the previous goddess he worked with, and being punished for that subsequent action, the hero’s run with the beings isn’t a great one.

The new anime is set to house twelve episodes as a part of its preliminary run, though considering the amount of material laid out by the novels, manga chapters, and its current popularity, it’s a safe bet that it will receive a second season. While Sentenced To Be a Hero might not have crashed Crunchyroll’s servers in the same way that Solo Leveling’s premiere had, it’s creating enough groundswell to put it in the running with Jinwoo Sung’s quest. Thanks to the bong that Xylo and Teoritta now share, the hero of this new anime might just come close to rivaling Sung in the power department to boot, which is nothing to sneeze at.

What do you think of Sentenced To Be a Hero becoming one of Crunchyroll’s biggest new anime of 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!