Every Anime Coming to Netflix in October 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and all major platforms are planning to release new shows for fans across the globe. Crunchyroll by far has the largest lineup, just like every other season. The platform always releases almost all of the new seasonal shows, and this time is no different. However, as the final quarter of the year, fans are in for several surprises in October. Luckily, Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform bringing new shows and sequels for fans. Netflix has been expanding its anime library for the past few years. Instead of following a seasonal schedule, Netflix focuses on new releases each month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This includes newly licensed shows and even sequels that are available exclusively on the platform. Since October is the first month of the Fall 2026 anime season, it’s more exciting than usual, especially thanks to all the sequels fans have been waiting for. Keep that in mind that the list doesn’t include JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, and One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc, which will be releasing weekly episodes in October.

5) Snowball Earth

Image Courtesy of Studio Kai

One of the most underrated Spring 2026 anime, Snowball Earth debuted on Crunchyroll, and now it’s all set to land on Netflix on October 1st, 2026. The platform will drop all the episodes on the same day. The anime is based on Yuhiro Tsujitsugu’s 2021 manga, which is still ongoing. This sci-fi adventure series is set in a post-apocalyptic world and centers around Tetsuo, a socially awkward teenage mech pilot. He spent most of his youth fighting kaiju in outer space until his life turns upside down after a battle plan fails. Tetsuo finds himself hurtling back to Earth in an escape pod and awakens eight years later to find the planet has been decimated by another ice age. While the anime failed to catch the attention of international fans, it received massive praise from some of the big names in the industry, including Hideo Kojima. The anime has already confirmed its second season, although fans still await a release window and further updates.

4) The Ramparts of Ice Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

Following its successful debut in April this year, The Ramparts of Ice is all set for its Season 2 premiere on October 1st, 2026. The anime is based on Kocha Agasawa’s manga, the same creator as Shonen Jump‘s You and I Are Polar Opposites. The story centers around Koyuki Higawa, who maintains a wall between herself and others as she finds herself inept at dealing with people. However, her life turns upside down when she encounters Minato Amamiya and forms new bonds with those in her high school. The first season ended on a frustrating cliffhanger as it left several things unresolved, including Miki’s rejection of Yota’s confession. Not to mention that Kyouki and Minato are becoming more aware of each other as the story continues. The upcoming season will focus on the growing feelings of Kyouki and Minato as their relationship begins to shift. Additionally, we can also expect the story to focus on Yota as he deals with the rejection

3) Blue Box Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

One of the most anticipated anime of the year is the sequel season of this beloved Shonen Jump series. Written and illustrated by Kouji Miura, the anime made its debut in October 2024 and quickly captured fans’ hearts with its engaging blend of sports and romance and beautiful animation. The story centers around first-year Taiki Inomata, who rushes to his high school gym every morning to catch a glimpse of his crush, Chinatsu Kano. She is a second-year student and already a star player on the girls’ basketball team. However, things between them begin to change when Chinatsu moves into his house temporarily after her parents move overseas for work. Season 2 will premiere on October 4th, 2026, and it’s expected to have an episode count of 25.

2) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is finally returning with a new season on October 20th, 2026, after making fans wait for four years. After a successful first season, the anime will continue to explore the animated world of Night City. We can expect the story to flesh out the universe that first started with CD Projekt Red’s video game, Cyberpunk 2077. While the first season had a fairly conclusive ending, fans can expect the story to head towards a new direction in the sequel. Additionally, the anime won’t just focus on Night City’s residents and this futuristic setting, but the Edgerunner class making a return. However, instead of centering around an aspiring Edgerunner like David, the second season focuses on a character named Weak Kingsley. Weak has long since become a legend of Night City, mostly living without the technology that brought him to the top of the food chain. However, the trailer teases that he will be dragged back into the world he once left behind, leading many to wonder if he’ll face the same tragic ending that David experienced in season one.

1) My Happy Marriage Special Episodes

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

While My Happy Marriage still hasn’t shared any updates for its Season 3, these special episodes are more than enough to keep fans intrigued in the meantime. All three special episodes will land on the platform on October 25th, 2026, so don’t forget to check them out. The special episodes will focus on the daily lives of Miyo and Kiyoka. Miyo continues to struggle to fit into high society due to her past trauma, but Kiyoka is there to lend her support every step of the way. The anime has a huge chunk left to adapt from the light novel, but without a new season confirmation, these special episodes are the only new releases fans will get for a while. While these episodes were released in Japan a while back, they will be available for international fans for the first time.

Are you excited about these upcoming anime? Which of these anime will you watch next month? Head down to the comments to let us know.