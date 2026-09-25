35 Years Later, There’s Still No Beating Anime’s Wildest Action Series Ever

It’s been 35 years since the legendary and wildest action series Baki the Grappler debuted in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine. Written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki, the manga made its mark in history for all the right and wrong reasons. Regardless of the controversies and the wild moments, there’s no denying that Baki is one of the most successful and long-standing anime and manga franchises of all time. When it comes to action, series revolving around martial arts are rarely appreciated now. Baki the Grappler is the original series that began this epic journey, and it still continues through several sequels and spin-offs.

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With the massive shift in the Shonen industry over the decades, fans mostly prefer action fantasies with superpowers. However, there are always exceptions to the rule, and Baki the Grappler is the perfect example. The official X handle of the series shared a post regarding the anniversary celebration on the Weekly Shonen Champion issue 42+43. Not only that, but the handle’s bio is also teasing several exciting projects for the anniversary. Since the franchise has only continued to increase in popularity, we can expect more exciting surprises related to the anime and the manga.

Baki the Grappler Is the Original Legendary Series of the Franchise

Image Courtesy of Group TAC

The manga ran for eight years, and it even received an anime adaptation. However, ever since Crunchyroll acquired Funimation, it’s become nearly impossible to stream it anywhere legally. While there have been several exciting sequels over the decades, Baki the Grappler is still the most beloved considering how it introduced fans to this exceptional story. The series follows Baki Hanma, who always had a talent for fighting as he continued to strengthen every single muscle in his body. He even learned different techniques from various martial arts thanks to his mother, Emi Akezawa’s support.

Baki wishes to become powerful to one day surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the man feared by everyone as the strongest being in the world. However, it doesn’t take long for him to realize that his mother’s techniques won’t be enough to defeat Yujiro. Baki sets out on his own tof ight powerful opponents while forming powerful bonds with one as he prepares for his inevitable showdown against his father. Throughout the several sequels, the story continues to follow his journey as he comes across several opponents and rivals, all the while dealing with his personal struggles.

Why Is the Baki Franchise Controversial?

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

While the franchise is still loved among fans, it’s also received quite some heat since Itagaki has never been shy about bringing modern-day events into his manga. Over the years, the creator has used several major political figures such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Hilary Clinton, and more to both expand on the universe’s lore and demonstrate the full power of the ogre known as Yujiro Hanma, Baki’s father. It hasn’t been since the last controversy when Yujiro got a visit from current U.S. President Donald Trump and the head of Tesla, Elon Musk. Baki’s father isn’t quite thrilled to see the pair and expresses his displeasure in a way fans are the most familiar with. However, his behavior isn’t out of the ordinary considering how the series has portrayed his meetings with politicians and influential figures in the past.

Netflix Continues Baki’s Legacy With New Sequels

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Following the original manga, Itagaki released New Baki Grappler before continuing the story in Baki Hanma, which debuted in 2005. In 2018, TMS Entertainment picked up the franchise and released the series exclusively on Netflix. It didn’t take long for the anime to become popular across the globe thanks to the exceptional adaptation. The anime made headlines this year with the successful adaptation of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai. This also means that the series will continue to release more sequels in the future as Baki’s journey continues even after he has defeated his father. Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed a new season after its Summer 2026 release, we can expect more updates now that the franchise is planning a huge anniversary surprise for fans. The anime is already planning an isekai story for next year, and we might get new updates sooner than expected.

Are you excited for Baki the Grappler’s 35th anniversary projects? Or you could tell us your favorite Baki manga in the comments below!