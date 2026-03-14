4 Years Ago, One Piece Changed Everything With The Greatest Transformation Ever

Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece manga is one of the longest-running series ever, with layers of mysteries, captivating characters, and an intriguing power system, among many other qualities. The expansive world-building is one of its greatest strengths, but that’s not nearly enough to explain why it’s the best-selling manga of all time. One Piece‘s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, is an embodiment of some of the show’s biggest themes, especially freedom, which is the core of the story. Transformations have always been a crucial part of the power system in shonen series, including One Piece, but it’s uncommon to see something like Gear 5, which isn’t just a regular power boost.

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Instead, the Gear 5 transformation is tied to centuries of history, people’s hopes and dreams, as well as the reason why it had to be Luffy who achieves this ability. The series also revealed the true nature of his Devil Fruit, which was originally believed to be a Paramecia type. Luffy has become significantly stronger since then, and he continues to perfect his abilities as he keeps facing more powerful opponents.

One Piece‘s Gear 5 Shared Its First Glimpse Exactly Four Years Ago

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The first glimpse of Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening was featured in Chapter 1143, when it ended on a cliffhanger with Zunesha declaring Joyboy’s return. The chapter was released exactly four years ago on March 13th, 2022, and it turned the fandom upside down before going on a one-week hiatus. The story has changed significantly since then and revealed that everything we knew about the protagonist and the world’s history didn’t even scratch the surface.

Before this chapter, the name Joyboy was barely even mentioned, as he was supposed to be someone who existed a long time ago. However, Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening implies that Joyboy isn’t an individual, but a title that’s been passed down through this exceptional Devil Fruit that transforms users into the mythical Sun God Nika. Zunesha is an ancient elephant cursed to walk for an eternity for a major crime.

It is tied to the previous Joyboy from the Void Century, which is why it could determine his return after hearing the Drums of Liberation. Luffy fully manifested his Gear 5 form in Chapter 1144, where he went delirious after his awakening and continued his fight against Kaido. Before this, he didn’t have a chance at victory, but the battle took a major turn, and he easily overpowered the villain.

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