Boruto Has Finally Remembered Its Most Unique Element For A Huge Power Upgrade

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the second installment of Naruto’s successor series, is currently progressing its narrative with monthly chapter releases, and fans are constantly being surprised by its developments. After some melodrama featuring various characters confessing their feelings to their loved ones, the story shifts back to its action-driven narrative. The newest threat, Mamushi, one of the Divine Tree entities, is planning to attack Konoha to capture and devour Eida, his primary target as the Divine Tree. While the latest chapter focused on Konoha preparing for this imminent attack, with key characters such as Inojin getting involved, it also made it clear that Boruto, the titular protagonist, is meant to stay away from this battle.

The reason for this is that Konoha wants to prevent Jura from joining the attack, which would happen if Boruto were to interfere. While this implies Boruto won’t take part in the upcoming battle, his involvement in the story continues in the background. The latest chapter included a subtle hint about how that will unfold. This detail not only suggests Boruto’s next power upgrade but also marks the return of advanced scientific technology, an element the series used extensively before but gradually lost along the way. With Boruto’s new power potentially stemming from this aspect, it presents the perfect opportunity to bring this defining element back in full.

Boruto’s New Power Upgrade Might Stem From the Series’ Most Unique and Forgotten Element

Courtesy of Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 27, titled “Bet Your Life On It,” near the end, shows Boruto making a surprise visit to his classmate, Sumire. He tells her that during his latest fight, he chipped his sword and wants her to fix it. He gives her a scroll containing advanced technology, explaining that it’s a technique she’s meant to develop in the future through her scientific studies. Using prescience, Boruto says he’s merely saving her the time needed for her research. Though surprised, Sumire immediately tells him that using this technology will make his sword reborn as something entirely new.

This confirms that Boruto’s sword, once Sasuke’s, will now be completely modified using scientific advancements, one of the series’ central elements. The first Boruto installment heavily focused on science and technology, with Kara, Amado, and other aspects revolving around this theme, setting Boruto apart from Naruto. However, since Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began, with the protagonist using new techniques rooted in legendary abilities, the series’ unique scientific element had been somewhat overshadowed. Thus, it’s refreshing to see Boruto bringing back this almost forgotten concept and placing it front and center again, and having Boruto’s upgrade reflected through his weapon using the scientific advancements is the perfect way to reintroduce that theme.

