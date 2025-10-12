Despite the Anime’s Success, 2025 Was a Rough Year For Shonen Jump’s Beloved Action Comedy

Yuto Suzuki’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Sakamoto Days, debuted in November 2020 and quickly solidified its position as one of the best action comedies in the magazine. The series had a wide fanbase even before the anime’s debut, which is why the hype around the adaptation was greater than ever. The story follows a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time. However, he fell in love and quit the underworld after marrying Aoi. Five years have passed since he vanished, and now he has gotten out of shape while living a peaceful life with his wife and daughter.

However, his past comes back to haunt him when Taro finds out that someone has placed a bounty of one billion yen on his head, putting not only him but his entire family in danger. In order to protect his loved ones, Taro finds himself in the middle of chaos once again. The series is often praised for its fight choreography and unique premise with a heartwarming family trope. As per What’s on Netflix, the anime’s debut was a Netflix hit, breaking the viewership of even the hit Shonen Jump+ series Dandadan. However, despite the anime’s success, the series had one of its worst years ever.

Sakamoto Days’ Anime Sparked a Lot of Controversy

While the anime became a massive streaming hit, its debut also sparked widespread controversy among fans who complained about the animation style. It also didn’t help that the anime debuted right after the finale of Dandadan‘s first season. Shonen fans naturally compared the two, since Dandadan is one of the most visually striking anime series in recent years. With over 4 million copies in circulation by December 2023, the manga was already a hit before the anime’s debut.

However, sales saw a small boost in May 2024, reaching over 5 million copies sold. By August 2025, the manga confirmed that over 15 million copies were in circulation, almost a fourfold increase since the anime’s debut. While the initial controversy died down and Sakamoto Days‘ anime was a streaming success, the fandom was still divided over the adaptation.

Additionally, the adaptation received backlash for its fast pacing, which came at the cost of removing or changing certain scenes from the original source. The series is enjoyable with its thrilling action and comedy scenes, but altering character moments often undermines their complexity and depth, which isn’t something manga readers from any fandom appreciate.

Sakamoto Days’ Anime Still Hasn’t Confirmed a Season 2

The anime released its first season in two parts, with the first one debuting in January 2025 as part of the Winter anime season lineup. Part 2, which debuted in July, reached its conclusion on September 23, 2025. Usually, a hit series almost immediately announces a sequel after the ongoing season’s ending, but that wasn’t the case here at all.

Of course, production constraints might be the reason behind the delay in the announcement, but until there’s an official confirmation, the fate of the series hangs in the balance. The anime adapted 74 chapters from the manga, barely commencing the JAA Infiltration Arc. After the cliffhanger ending, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. The manga has a lot of exciting arcs in store for fans, as the story keeps getting more intense from the JAA Infiltration Arc.

Sakamoto Days Manga Is in Its Final Phase

As if the delay in the Season 2 announcement isn’t bad enough, the manga fans also have to prepare themselves to bid farewell to the series. While the finale’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the manga entered its Final Battle in July 2025. The ongoing New JAA Arc unleashes widespread chaos in the country after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society. Taro and his allies must unite and do everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late.

Each week, the manga drops thrilling chapters with higher stakes than ever as the story draws near its conclusion. Sakamoto Days’ anime is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can read the manga on the official app of Manga Plus. The digital version of the manga is also available for free on Viz Media’s Sakamoto Days portal, where you can also buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes. The series is also releasing a live-action film adaptation in 2026, opening the door to more future projects of this series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!