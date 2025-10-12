Cancelled Shonen Jump Series to Return With New Anime: First Look Revealed

One series might have been cancelled prematurely with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s coming back with a brand new anime. Shonen Jump magazine has been going through a lot of changes this year as after the losses of some of its longest running franchises last year, the magazine has been doing a lot of shuffling to find their next big success. This has led to at least ten stories ending their run with the magazine in 2025 alone, and the majority of them have been through cancellations despite how many fans might have been loving to see each of the series release new chapters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo was one such series as it was cancelled in Shonen Jump earlier this Summer after only a year of serialization. But the manga continues to be popular despite its truncated end to the point where not only are fans looking forward to its new releases, but it’s also coming back with a brand new anime adaptation announced for a scheduled release some time in 2026. You can check out the first look at the Super Psychic Policeman Chojo anime below.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo to Return With New Anime

Courtesy of ARVO ANIMATION

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo was cancelled earlier this Summer with only 65 chapters under its belt, but the franchise is still making new releases like with its official English licensed manga release coming sometime later this year too. Now this anime has taken that even further as it will be directed by Junichi Yamamoto for ARVO ANIMATION with Hayashi Mori handling the series’ writing and scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki will be overseeing the character designs. It’s scheduled for a release in 2026, but a concrete release date or international streaming details have yet to be announced at this time.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo isn’t the first cancelled Shonen Jump series to return for a new anime as we’ll also be seeing Black Torch making its anime debut next year too. But there’s a much wider gap between that series’ cancellation and its new anime compared to this one. This franchise is coming back for an anime just a year after its cancellation, and that might have revealed Shueisha jumped the gun with this axe as there has been a lot of support for the series from fans after its truncated end.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

Shueisha

With another cancelled Shonen Jump series returning for a new anime project, it really does highlight how Shueisha does cancel some of its works before they manage to really take off. All they focus on is the immediate response from fans, and it’s meant that many cool looking series are wrapped long before they get to reach their true potential. They might be focused on finding its next big icon, but there are just as many potential hits snuffed out that never hit that level or even get the chance to.

This is particularly the wildest case of whiplash from how soon a new anime adaptation has been announced. We’ve seen some anime announced as a series reached its natural conclusion, but this kind of bounce back is certainly something to keep an eye on. Because if this anime is successful, there’s a point where it will eventually surpass its source material.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!