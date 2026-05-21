Top 7 Anime Crossovers, Ranked

When it comes to the anime world, there have been plenty of examples of different universes colliding in some odd ways. Whether it be video games, television specials, or full-length movies, anime fans have experienced some wild times where anime characters from other worlds meet one another. Surprisingly enough, there are far more crossovers than simply the seven we’ll be listing below, but these are the cream of the crop when it comes to heroes and villains of the anime medium crossing paths. Here are the top seven anime crossovers that are well worth your time, ranked.

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7.) Jump Force

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Jump Force was quite the controversial crossover, thanks to the video game being delisted following giving fans a game that unites some of the biggest shonen characters in one fighting game. One thing that often gets overlooked when revisiting the game is its story, which comes up with a clever way to unite figures from the likes of One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and more. There were some truly memorable moments when it came to this game’s story, such as seeing Light Yagami and Ryuuk of Death Note fame trying to collect the Dragon Balls or Yugi Moto coming face-to-face with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Dio. Truly one of the most unbelievable crossovers on this list, though it doesn’t hit the same stride as those to come.

6.) Gundam Vs. Hello Kitty

Sunrise

While Jump Force certainly had its fair share of wild moments, the crossover featuring the original Mobile Suit Gundam and Sanrio’s top mascot, Hello Kitty, was impossible to believe. Instead of simply seeing the white feline showing up in the Gundam franchise, anime viewers had the opportunity to see Kitty gain a significant power-up. Growing as large as the mechs themselves, a space-soaring battle takes place that has to be seen to be believed. While not a full series, the special crossover leaned into the strengths of both properties in some hilarious ways.

5.) It’s a Rumic World

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The 50th anniversary of “Weekly Shonen Sunday” had a special surprise for fans, bringing together various characters from the worlds created by manga artist Rumiko Takahashi. A short film was created that sees Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Urusei Yatsura sharing the screen in a hilarious crossover that honors each franchise. While the special was under five minutes in length, it still made for an amazing crossover that gave anime fans an idea of how all of Takahashi’s creations would have interacted. Since this took place long before the introduction of Mao, the crossover didn’t feature that titular character, but perhaps for a future anniversary, they can all meet.

4.) Infini-T Force

tatsunoko production

Released as a twelve-episode anime series in 2017, Infini-T Force gathered together the anime royalty of Tasunoko Production, including the likes of Gatchaman, Casshan, Tekkaman, and Hurricane Polymar. While the CG animation might come as something of a knock against the crossover, the story is a sound one that figures out some interesting ways for all of these heroes to meet one another. The series played on what made these anime heroes work so well, and it’s worth checking out even if you don’t have a level of familiarity with the franchises that make up Infini-T Force.

3.) Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman

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Cyborg 009 and Devilman have long been anime royalty, debuting decades before the medium took over the world as it has in recent days. The three-episode mini-series sees both franchises clash in such a way that it is one of the most explosive entries on this list. Even though the crossover doesn’t focus as much on death and destruction as Devilman’s usual battles, it was a crisply animated series that played on the strengths of both universes. This meeting of the androids and supernatural hero is one for the record books and definitely earns its place this high on the list.

2.) The Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special

Toei Animation

Taking place across the franchises involved, this Toei Animation crossover gathered together some of the biggest anime figures in history. What this arc also did was give anime fans fights and character interactions that remain legendary. Having the chance to see Son Goku and Monkey D. Luffy go at it was a mythical moment. Unfortunately, Toriko is simply a franchise that wasn’t anywhere near the same level of popularity as these other shonen stories, but this universe’s inclusion doesn’t bring the overall story down. Dream 9 easily earns a top spot on this list thanks to its light-hearted story and amazing fights, though there could be only one.

1.) Lupin III Vs. Detective Conan

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There are so many reasons why the anime featuring the Gentleman Thief and the pint-sized star of Case Closed works so well. Easily earning the top spot, the movie that was released in 2009 sees Conan attempting to capture Lupin, working exceptionally well to see how the two anime stars are quite different from one another. While it is eventually discovered that Lupin was framed for a crime he didn’t commit, causing the pair to team up, the crossover fires on all cylinders in honoring both anime classics.

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