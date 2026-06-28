Did Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get Toph’s Powers Wrong? Why Her Intro Is Sparking Backlash

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 reunites viewers with the live-action Team Avatar, and it introduces one of the best members of the Gaang: Toph Beifong. As Toph is a fan-favorite character in the animated series, her entrance in the Netflix adaptation is a much-anticipated one. And while newcomer Miya Cech nails the role, Toph’s introduction is sparking backlash online.

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Most of it stems from a controversial decision surrounding her powers — and it’s hard to say whether it’s a genuine misunderstanding of her abilities, an official change to canon, or down to the circumstances she finds herself in. Season 2 doesn’t acknowledge this difference, so it’s up to fans to analyze. And naturally, that means there are some heated debates on the topic happening across the internet.

Why Toph’s Introduction Is Getting So Much Backlash in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

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Although Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 shifts the timeline of the original series, it introduces Toph under almost identical circumstances. She lands on Team Avatar’s radar while during an underground Earthbending tournament, as she defeats an intimidating opponent dubbed The Boulder. Seeing her skill at Earthbending, and that she’s mastered neutral jing, Aang insists that she needs to teach him. It all plays out as it should in the Netflix show, and the series nails Toph’s attitude and talent when it comes to bending.

However, a small detail is catching viewers’ eyes on sites like X and Threads: there’s a layer of sand over the ground where Toph fights The Boulder, and it doesn’t impact her ability to “see” with her feet or her Earthbending. In the original show, Toph struggles to use her seismic sense when she’s on sand, making it more difficult for her to fight. The decision to include a sandy floor during her showdown with The Boulder is a questionable one, and fans have been quick to point it out.

TOPH HAS ARRIVED



AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER SEASON 2 IS NOW ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/HShP8hSVKI — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2026

Beneath an X post highlighting the fight, viewers noted that Toph can’t see in sand, with some even adding a community note (which has since been removed) to point that out. Several referenced her fight in the desert in ATLA Book 2, during which she couldn’t help Appa because of her limitations in the sand. This detail is causing some fans to write the show off, stating that it’s misunderstanding the characters and their powers.

“Overcoming her fear of sand is a part of Toph’s character development and now she can just see in it and has already mastered sandbending, I guess,” X user @AydinPaladin wrote. “Imagine messing up the character lore in your adaptation so badly that it gets community noted.”

X user @GuyWhoRemains shared a similar sentiment: “Netflix misunderstood Toph character from Avatar: The Last Airbender. She cannot see in the sand because it makes everything look fuzzy.”

Of course, there are also viewers coming to its defense, citing the major differences between Toph vs. The Boulder in live-action and the desert scene in the original show. X user @MoxieBoosted shared a sentiment echoed by many, and it’s a good point that could explain why Toph is bending in sand in Season 2 without undercutting the main show: “I think the key issue here with the sand that people fail to understand is that Toph couldn’t see in the desert, not because there was sand, but because its sand, like, all the way down. Some sand on top of rocks isn’t going to keep her from seeing.“

Did Netflix Change Toph’s Powers for the Live-Action Show? It’s Possible…but It Could Just Be Down to the Circumstances

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Toph struggles in sand in the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it’s true that we primarily see this in a desert. During the trek to Wan Shi Tong’s library, Toph quite literally has nothing but sand under her feet. For someone who uses the vibrations beneath them to see, that’d be incredibly jarring. The fight against The Boulder in the live-action show is a bit different. Yes, there’s sand in the arena where it takes place…but it’s just a layer of it over what appears to be solid ground. This shouldn’t impact Toph’s ability to “see” as much, as she still has something solid beneath her feet. And it shouldn’t affect her Earthbending, as she’s not solely using sand to fight.

So, while it’s an odd detail that opens itself to criticism, it doesn’t totally undercut Toph’s struggles with sand. It may be the situation itself allowing her to function so much better than she does in the desert. Of course, the desert sequence is also cut from the Netflix show. One of the major changes Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 makes is placing Wan Shi Tong’s library in the Spirit World, eliminating the desert and the sandbenders. With neither of these things existing in this version of the story, Toph’s weakness in the sand may not even be canon. After all, although the series is drawing from the Nickelodeon show, these are still different versions of the character.

The worst reading of this moment would be that the creators really are misunderstanding Toph’s powers, but it feels like a small detail to base that assumption off of. Knowing how divisive adaptations can be, the backlash probably could’ve been predicted. However, it’s far from proof that Toph’s powers are “wrong” in the show.