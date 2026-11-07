Dragon Ball’s Mid-Card Fighters Deserve More Screen Time

The start of the Dragon Ball universe didn’t always feature power levels well out of the stratosphere, and in fact, the entire first original anime introduced fighters like Tien, Krillin, Master Roshi and more. Then the Super Saiyan power-up was introduced, and everyone quickly forgot this group of normal fighters. Dragon Ball Z attempted to add some fresh non-Saiyan faces into that roster with the likes of the Androids and Majin Buu, but they’ve fallen to the wayside in recent years, and it’s understandable why.

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They’ve been surpassed by such a margin that it made little sense to keep track of their progress. At one time, however, most of those names were powerful fighters in Akira Toriyama’s universe. It’s worth exploring their progress as well, just like Gohan. His studies might’ve softened him up, but he proved that he still had elite ability in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Now, he’s a Saiyan and obviously well above those other fighters, but as a group, they create a formidable fighting force. Maybe there’s a miniseries or movie they can find their niche in.

Dragon Ball Super Shows The Group Kept Training

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

All of the characters mentioned above, minus Buu who fell asleep, got to showcase their talents in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power. They each scored at least one elimination too, so there’s no doubt they could hold their own in some big-time battles. Furthermore, Android 17 won the final match of the tourney to clinch a victory for Universe 7. It’s unfortunate that a few of them fell out of the plot. Between Buu’s antics with Mr. Satan and his laziness when it comes to fights, and Krillin’s many defeats in the series, they’ve been relegated to comic relief.

Looking back at their performances over the course of the franchise, each one has their moments and abilities. The Androids boast super speed and pulverized the Z Fighters before joining them. Tien won the World Martial Arts Tournament in the original Dragon Ball by defeating Goku, albeit as a kid, but still an impressive win in any form. And who can forget how devastating and iconic his Tri Beam attack is, especially in his fight against Cell? Tien’s power demanded respect after that battle.

Krillin proved his worth in the Frieza saga, destroying the emperor’s tail with a Destructo Disc. He never won the fight, but he held his own until Goku arrived. Master Roshi taught Goku and Krillin in the first place, and he showed he still carried significant power. Although it’s probably best he use it sparingly after his death and resuscitation in his Dragon Ball Super tourney win.

Majin Buu Still Has a Lot of Potential as a Z Fighter

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Last but certainly not least, Majin Buu might’ve fallen asleep when called upon, but his power is never to be questioned. Especially when he’s angry. His regeneration ability makes him maybe the most dangerous of the bunch. Obviously the Saiyans and Piccolo are the headliners of the Z Fighters, but seeing the human fighters and Buu put up a valiant effort and pick up wins is a lot of fun too.

These characters got more focus in the past before the scope of the fights got way too big, so maybe it’s time to dust off the old favorites as the series goes forward. They carry a unique story that can, at minimum, get its own one-off film. What do you think about a showcase of Dragon Ball’s less powerful fighters? Let us know in the comments.