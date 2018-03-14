‘Dragon Ball Super’: 10 Biggest Tournament of Power Eliminations

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power is coming to an end soon, and bringing with it the series overall. The series had been building to the conclusion of the series with this arc, and because of this build has resulted in many big moments for both old and new fans.

The grandest example of Dragon Ball Super‘s ability to weave call backs to past events together with cool new scenes are the eliminations. Some were big events due to the cool way they were defeated by another character, others were big because they provide landmark moments in the tournament, some eliminations were able to reference past Dragon Ball fights, and some were just fun to watch.

The Tournament of Power may have only lasted for 48 minutes within the timespan of the series, but it has no doubt provided hours of entertainment throughout.

Read on for the biggest eliminations of the Tournament of Power and comment with what you felt were the biggest in the comments!

Aniraza

It would be impossible to start the list of the biggest eliminations of the Tournament of Power without mentioning the, literally, biggest character in the tournament. Fusing together four of Universe 3’s fighters, Aniraza nearly wrecked the tournament arena before being eliminated after a team effort from the final fighters of Universe 7.

When Aniraza charges an obscenely large blast and threatens to destroy the entire arena, Universe 7 charges into full power. Vegeta goes Super Saiyan Blue, Gohan uses his Mystic transformation, Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue as well, Freeza transforms into Golden Freeza and 17 charges his energy. The five of them all unleash giant Ki blasts together against Aniraza’s giant sphere of destructive energy.

Android 17 notices a weakness in Aniraza, the giant glowing gem on his forehead. With this knowledge he covers himself in his barrier and charges through Aniraza’s giant blast. Pushing through he catches Aniraza by surprise, covers his fist in his shield energy and delivers a powerful punch to the gem on Aniraza’s forehead, shattering it, and defeating Universe 3 once and for all.

Brianne de Chateau

While not as literally big as Universe 3’s Aniraza, Brianne de Chateau (or Ribrianne in her transformed state) was also a HUGE elimination. Not only did Universe 2’s Kamikaze Fireballs make a huge impression on Dragon Ball fans, this comical enemy ended up having a pretty great emotional through line before her defeat.

Throughout the fight with Android 18, Ribrianne often made comments about Android 18’s perceived lack of love, and while Android 18 was able to comically dodge Ribrianne’s attacks at first, she eventually succumbed to a previously sustained injury. Thinking she had Android 18 on the ropes, Ribrianne got a love power boost from the eliminated Universe 2 fighters and unlocks a towering new transformation.

With the help of Android 17, Android 18 proves her love to Ribrianne and managed to defeat the giant magical girl by punching her in the giant face.

Saonel and Pilina

Universe 6 provided the most enthralling eliminations of the Tournament of Power, and it’s probably because of their interaction with Universe 7 beforehand and all of the similarities between the two universes. One of which were the Namekians Saonel and Pilina, who were eliminated after a cool Gohan and Piccolo throwback.

The result of a mass fusion of every Namekian in Universe 6, Saonel and Pirina pushed Gohan and Piccolo to the edge. Piccolo then sees visions of desperate Namekians, and noticing this, Gohan took the lead and vowed to give Piccolo enough time to charge his Special Beam Cannon.

With Gohan protecting Piccolo this time around, the two share a moment of mutual respect as they help each other to eliminate the last remnants of Universe 6, and the saddest elimination in the Tournament of Power overall.

Frost

While ultimately not doing much in the Tournament of Power thanks to his being tricked by Freeza, Universe 7’s Frost managed to make a huge impression on the Tournament of Power to date. His elimination was not particularly anything impressive (though it was a result of an interesting cooperative effort between Gohan and Freeza), but he remains the only character erased from existence for breaking the rules of the tournament.

Before the Tournament of Power began, the Grand Priest said that any fighter that interfered from the sidelines would be erased immediately, but fans did not see it in action until a scorned Frost tries to fire a Death Beam at Freeza after his betrayal. But before he gets to fire this attack, he is quickly erased by the two Zenos.

A powerful warrior like that, gone in an instant, and it quickly emphasized the perilous situation Universe 7 really was in.

Kefla

Universe 6 continues its place on this list with Goku’s fight against Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla. The fight went places fans did not expect, especially when the two fused together into the single Kefla. She was a force to reckon, and forced Goku to reach the Ultra Instinct state for the second time in the Tournament of Power in order to defeat her.

After a great battle fans were already in love with, Kefla’s elimination will be fondly remembered for Goku using the best Kamehameha Wave in the Dragon Ball series to date. Kefla, hoping to catch Goku mid-air instead gives Goku an easy way to attack her as he charges a Kamehameha Wave, uses it slide over Kefla’s attacks and hits her point blank range.

The blast was even powerful enough to separate the two back into Kale and Caulifla. Truly a special moment.

Hit

Hit was definitely a surprising elimination for fans as they did not expect to see him being eliminated as early as he did. Some fans even had a theory that Hit had a clone somewhere still representing the fighter after his defeat. Along with his shocking elimination, the character went out in one of the coolest fights in the Tournament of Power.

Jiren was a sight to be seen in his first interaction with Goku, so fans were waiting to see what the fight with Hit would turn out. Hit managed to get a couple of licks in, even trapping Jiren in a time space, but Jiren proved to be far too strong for even Hit to handle. Hit might have been the sacrificial lamb to demonstrate how powerful Jiren truly was, unfortunately, but Hit looked just as good in the process.

Toppo

When the Tournament of Power narrowed down to the final Universe 11 fighters, fans were excited to see what a God of Destruction Toppo could do. So consider fans taken aback when Toppo was eliminated from the tournament one episode after his transformation. Fans felt the potential of a God of Destruction in the tournament was wasted, but were also conflicted considering it resulted in Vegeta’s standout moment in the arc.

When Toppo wants to use his hakai on the arena and eliminate Vegeta in the process, the series makes a major call back to the Majin Buu arc of Dragon Ball Z as Vegeta charges enough energy to use the same sacrificial attack he used when he was Majin Vegeta.

This emotional elimination gave fans tons of mixed feelings, but it was a huge elimination nonetheless.

Gohan

Gohan’s elimination from the Tournament of Power was huge not because of how he was eliminated, though it was after an interesting team up with Freeza that lead to him taking himself and Dyspo out at the same time. Fans were waiting for Dragon Ball Super to re-credit Gohan after his power slump post Majin Buu, and thought the Tournament of Power would be the last way to do so.

Seeing Gohan be eliminated before Freeza and Android 17 was a surprise, as many expect Gohan to be one of Universe 7’s final fighters since he was the captain and played a major role in the series’ past. But Gohan never quite got an impressive showing of strength like other characters in Universe 7. In a way, it does feel a bit cheated since Gohan never quite reached the potential the series says he has.

Vegeta

Vegeta’s elimination from the Tournament of Power was not as surprising as Gohan’s since he made it to the final four competitors, but it was a huge one nonetheless as it caused a rift in the fan community after the episode aired. Many fans thought the episode felt like filler, since Vegeta’s struggles resulted in a knowingly quick elimination by Jiren. But other fans felt Vegeta’s struggles demonstrated Vegeta’s emotional growth throughout the entire series.

After being respected as a warrior by Jiren, Vegeta challenges Jiren in a battle of pride. Seeing a warrior make the same kind of mistake he made long ago, putting pride before others, he tried to break through. But although it never made it easy to Jiren, Vegeta’s resolve was instead reinvigorated to revolve around his loved ones.

Android 17

Android 17 has the biggest elimination in the Tournament of Power because, like Universe 6’s Frost, his was unlike any other. As Goku and Vegeta lied on the ground damaged from an earlier attack, 17 stood against Jiren and stops Jiren’s blast with a barrier. In order to buy Goku and Vegeta time, he protects the two of them with his energy barrier and explodes himself in order to get rid of Jiren’s massive ki blast.

As the only death in the Tournament of Power, Android 17 shook fans in many ways. His self-sacrifice was a big deal on top of the already long list of reasons why he was the MVP in the Universal Survival arc. With a better impression on fans now than when he first came into the tournament, Android 17 will probably be the most remembered character outside of Goku and Jiren.

