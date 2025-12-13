It: Welcome to Derry Has a Wild Attack on Titan Connection

It: Welcome to Derry is preparing to bring its first season to a close, as the United States Government in the series has, unfortunately, given Pennywise the Clown all the reason he needs to terrorize the Maine town even further. With the premier season billed as eight episodes, we only have one more to go, and fans are speculating just what is in store for those unfortunate enough to get in the killer clown’s way. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, fans might be shocked to learn how the HBO Max series ties into the anime franchise Attack on Titan, with a project that may never see the light of day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing in common that It: Chapter One, It: Chapter Two, and It: Welcome to Derry all have in common is Andy Muschietti, the director of the first two films and executive producer of the HBO Max series. Having also directed films like Mama and The Flash, Muschietti is well-versed in bringing stories to life, and if he had his way, he would have done the same with the world of the Titans. In 2018, Muschietti was announced to be the director of a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan for Warner Bros, but unfortunately, the Derry enthusiast stepped away from it in 2023. While the live-action film hasn’t been canceled, little word has been revealed regarding its status without Muschietti on board.

In 2019, Muschietti took part in a televised interview wherein he described his love of the anime franchise, stating, “I am fascinated by Attack on Titan. It’s a story that I first saw in the anime, then the manga, probably in the wrong order but that’s how it came to me. Still, I find it fascinating, and there are a lot of themes there that attract me to it, that I want to talk about. It’s also a fascinating horror adventure with all the elements of human drama being very strong.” While Muschietti might never make his live-action version of Eren Jaeger’s story, Kodansha might just have something in the works.

Attack on Live Action

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In November of this year, the manga publisher responsible for Attack on Titan, Kodansha, announced that it was creating a studio of its very own to work on live-action anime adaptations. While the newly formed Kodansha Studios hasn’t confirmed that a Western adaptation is in the works, it would make sense for Attack on Titan to be one of the first franchises to be brought to life due to its popularity.

Announced on the outlet Deadline last month, Kodansha CEO Yoshinobu Noma had this to say when it came to opening up this new endeavor, “Guided by our corporate mission, ‘Inspire Impossible Stories,’ we are constantly seeking new avenues to deliver the rich, diverse narratives originating from Japan to a global audience. The establishment of Kodansha Studios represents a pivotal moment – and a new chapter – in the relationship between Japanese publishers and Hollywood. This studio is our commitment to accelerating direct partnerships with premier global artists, producers, and partner studios.”

Attack on Titan’s Live-Action Past

toho

Muschietti’s defunct take on Attack on Titan would not have been the first time that the anime franchise received a live-action adaptation. In 2015, two feature-length films were released by Toho Pictures in Japan, attempting to capture the spirit of Hajime Isayama’s tale. Unfortunately, many fans felt that the film series was unable to live up to expectations, especially with some of the drastic changes made to the story itself.

As for the future of the manga, creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that a sequel and/or spin-off isn’t in the works, but this hasn’t stopped him from coming back to his popular world. Most recently, the mangaka released a short story titled Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, chronicling the younger years of Captain Levi, long before he picked up his swords and slashed his way through behemoths. At present, no new short stories have been confirmed, and Isayama seems to be fine leaving Attack on Titan behind following its series finale.

What do you think of the connection between Pennywise and the Titans? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!