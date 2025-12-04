Japanese Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Attack on Titan With Latest Speech

Attack on Titan is over, and despite the franchise ending its anime adaptation and its original manga, the franchise from creator Hajime Isayama is still finding ways to make the news. In a surprising twist, the latest Japanese Prime Minister proves that she, at the very least, knows the world of Titans and the Scout Regiment. Recently arriving as a part of the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit 2025, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi directly pushed anime to potential investors while also mentioning a major line delivered by Eren Jaeger during the fight against Marley and the Titans.

In discussing Japan’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, Takaichi noted the nation’s love of manga, noting several titles while also delivering one of Eren’s classic lines as a nod to Attack on Titan, “I’ve heard that Japanese manga and anime are extremely popular in Saudi Arabia, such as Captain Tsubasa, One Piece, and more. There are other works, such as “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” but today I would like to conclude my speech with a famous line from “Attack on Titan.” “Just shut your mouths. And invest everything in me!!” I think you all know what I want to ask of you. “Japan is back. Invest in Japan.” Thank you for listening.”

For those unfamiliar with the “FII Priority Asia Summit”, the FII stands for the Future Investment Initiative Institute, an organization started in 2017 to encourage “investment in the most promising solutions.” Considering how big anime and manga have become worldwide, thanks to Japan taking the lead on the mediums, it would make sense that the current Prime Minister would give the rising outlets to potential investors. Anime is continuing to skyrocket across the board and it doesn’t appear as though it is slowing down any time soon.

Attack on Titan’s Future Following Its End

Despite Eren Jaeger in the ground and the Scout Regiment exploring a very different world from the one they were born into, Attack on Titan has recently returned surprisingly. The video game Assassin’s Creed: Shadows brought its characters into the world of Attack on Titan with a special supplementary part of the game that sees its protagonists both fighting the Titans while exploring a major arc of the anime. In recent years, Assassin’s Creed isn’t the only game that the Titans found themselves stampeding into, with digital entries like PUBG, Brawlhalla, and Dead By Daylight featuring the anime world in various ways.

For fans expecting an official sequel to Attack on Titan, you might be in for some disappointment. Hajime Isayama has stated in the past that he doesn’t expect to return to his bleak universe with a sequel, though that hasn’t stopped the manga creator from weaving new tales in this world. Most recently, the short story Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, saw Isayama writing and drawing once again to follow the early life of Captain Levi, which was still quite dire even without the Titans eating his comrades.

