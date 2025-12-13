My Hero Academia Finale Timeskip Reveals Deku’s Hero Future

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end with the anime’s final episode, and with it gave fans a time skip that revealed the hero future for Izuku Midoriya and all of the other Class 1-A students. My Hero Academia has aired its final episode, bringing the anime’s run to an end after nine long years. The series adapts the final few moments from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga for its grand finale, and with it reveals what has happened to Japan and the rest of the hero world in the years following the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Episode 170 brings the long running anime to an end, and it continues to explore the aftermath of the war between the heroes and villains. But soon enough, the final episode then jumps ahead eight more years following All For One’s defeat and gives fans a brief look at the kind of future that Deku and the others had been fighting for. And for Deku himself, it showcases that he still has a heroic future despite giving up One For All’s power and losing it forever.

How Does My Hero Academia End for Deku?

My Hero Academia Episode 170 jumps forward in time after All For One was finally defeated, and it’s revealed that Deku has become a teacher at U.A. Academy. New generations of students have come and gone, and Deku’s even become a teacher for younger characters like Kota Izumi, who is now old enough to be attending school. But the bittersweet nature of this finale is the fact that he confirms that One For All’s final embers have since burned away. While he misses it, he’s become much more fulfilled ushering in the next generation of heroes.

The rest of Class 1-A has gone on to successful hero careers as well. Some like Ochaco Uraraka and Mezo Shoji have gone on to use their position as heroes to help those better find a place in a new kind of society, and others have gone on to just help people around Japan in their own ways. But as the episode prepares to come to an end, Deku is provided with a special surprise. A suit that All Might had developed together with Melissa, Mei Hatsume, and funding help from the former Class 1-A to bring him back to the field.

My Hero Academia’s Finale Lets Deku Be a Hero Again

The final twist gives Deku a super suit that’s modeled much like the one he had used before. It’s made with the intent of recreating the multiple quirks he had been wielding before with One For All, and it’s a heartwarming message from the rest of his former classmates that they wanted to fight by Deku’s side once more. Technology has developed after all these years much like hero society has, and it’s allowed Deku to truly live out his dreams.

This finale brings it all full circle as Deku began the series teasing about how it’d be a story of how he became the greatest hero. Twists and turns during the final arc then revealed it to be a story about how this entire group would go on to have a legendary future, and now we’ve truly seen it come to fruition with the final scene showcasing all of these heroes heading into that uncertain tomorrow.

