All 12 Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has come to an end with a total of 12 episodes, covering the first part of the Culling Game arc and teasing how this sorcerer tournament stands in a league of its own. As a major event, the first half of the season focused on preparation for the Culling Game, introducing many new characters and deepening the understanding of this event.

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Across the twelve episodes, nearly all featured action, conflict among sorcerers, and evolving dynamics between the new characters. While every episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 stands out on its own, a few naturally stand out more than the others.

12) Episode 3 – About the Culling Game

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While this season was filled with action throughout, some episodes were needed for world-building, and this episode does exactly that. Throughout the episode, it lays down the details of what the Culling Game is and what its creator, Kenjaku, is about.

Meanwhile, it also outlines what all the sorcerers are tasked to do, with their main objective being the unsealing of Gojo. There was a lot of information in this episode, which could be overwhelming at times. The only reason it ranks at the bottom is due to how explosive this season has been in terms of action.

11) Episode 8 – Tokyo No. 1 Colony Part 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Similar to the third episode of this season, Episode 8 also focuses on laying out details, but its standout element is how it features Higuruma and how his background as a lawyer leads him to become a modern sorcerer. With this episode, the series proves that dark storytelling has always been one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s best elements.

On top of that, fans also learn more about how Yuji has always been, even when he was in middle school. The episode culminates in Yuji and Higuruma’s fight as Megumi gets cornered by Reggie Star and his minions, a perfect blend of action and lore setup.

10) Episode 7 – Tokyo No. 1 Colony

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Episode 7 is where the Culling Game truly begins, with Yuji and Megumi arriving at the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. As soon as they do, the stark twist of an unspoken rule, players being pushed to random locations, catches them off guard, resulting in Yuji being confronted by Culling Game players aiming to kill newly arrived participants.

Meanwhile, Megumi is confronted by a girl who reveals that they are acting in a group, as the sorcerers already present were never given a chance to leave, effectively forcing them into battle. With Yuji showcasing his brute strength and Megumi his desperation and willingness to kill, it was a great episode to kick off the Culling Game.

9) Episode 5 – Passion

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Episode 5 focuses on the preparation for the Culling Game, with Yuji and Megumi planning to recruit Hakari. This leads them to his fighting club, where the episode doesn’t shy away from referencing the iconic Fight Club movie rule. It also features a fun fight between Yuji and Panda as they try to locate Hakari, eventually earning Yuji special treatment to meet him.

However, Kirara’s involvement is something they didn’t expect, and their plan to recruit Hakari ends with everyone getting into a battle that the next episode carries out really well.

8) Episode 2 – One More Time

The first two episodes of this season were part of an earlier special movie released to kick things off. As a result, the quality of this episode as the movie’s closing chapter was on another level. What makes it even more exciting is the fight between Choso and Naoya Zenin, highlighting just how action-packed this season is going to be.

Meanwhile, Yuta’s casual involvement, intimidating others with his presence, was an added bonus. With the episode ending on plans to enter the Culling Game and meet Tengen, it stands as one of the best-looking episodes, especially fitting for a season defined by its high production quality.

7) Episode 10 – Tokyo No. 1 Colony Part 4

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

After Megumi was trapped by Reggie Star and his minions, his retaliation was expected, and he acted just as everyone anticipated. Desperate to add rules and gather points, Megumi was ruthless, taking on other Culling Game players with all his might and killing whenever the opportunity arose.

The addition of Fumihiko Takaba brought an amusing element to the episode, making it even more engaging. With it ending on Megumi going all out against Reggie Star, there’s no denying this is one of the best action-heavy episodes, giving Megumi his due as a supporting character.

6) Episode 6 – Cog

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Yuji is often seen as an unconventional choice for a shonen protagonist, so an episode that explores his ideology and what his character stands for naturally stands out as one of the best. The episode begins with an exceptional battle, as Megumi and Panda take on Kirara, showcasing their strategy and coordination. However, Yuji’s stance against Hakari is truly the highlight.

Even after being brutally beaten by Hakari, Yuji never backs down, declaring that he sees himself as nothing more than a “cog” in the grand scheme. In doing so, he shines as a shonen protagonist in a league of his own, which is exactly why this episode ranks much higher than the others.

5) Episode 9 – Tokyo No. 1 Colony Part 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While Yuji has had multiple fights this season, there’s no denying that his battle against Higuruma stands out on its own. With Higuruma’s unique ability trapping Yuji in a corner, the episode is brilliantly crafted, once again highlighting how physically different Yuji is compared to other characters.

However, when Higuruma accuses Yuji of the Shibuya massacre, and Yuji immediately accepts it, it reveals how deeply scarred he is beneath his usual demeanor. Ultimately, it is his moral and emotional resolve that helps him defeat Higuruma and secure one of the most vital new rules in the game.

4) Episode 11 – Tokyo No. 1 Colony Part 5

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Megumi’s retaliation against Reggie Star continues in the following episode, once again highlighting how much he has developed as a sorcerer. Using his Domain Expansion and eventually switching to hand-to-hand combat toward the end, the episode is masterfully animated. Megumi’s wit once again helps him emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the episode also brings a fun element through Takaba and Iori’s battle, where the latter’s frustration is evident as Takaba seemingly takes no damage. In a surprising twist, it’s revealed that Takaba possesses an unparalleled defense that could even rival Gojo.

3) Episode 1 – Execution

Image courtesy of MAPPA

The first episode of this season, as part of the previously released movie, was once again structured on a different level. What makes it stand out even more is Yuta’s return and his plan to execute Yuji, with the battle between the two protagonists being flawlessly executed.

This episode also featured many subtle details that proved the season was going far beyond what fans had come to expect from MAPPA. Overall, it stands out as one of the best-looking episodes and serves as a perfect start to this explosive season.

2) Episode 4 – Perfect Preparation

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In preparation for the Culling Game, the fan-favorite Maki is tasked with gathering tools from the Zenin clan’s basement. However, this leads her to confront her entire clan, as her father attempts to kill her in a bid to gain a higher status. With Mai’s death and Maki attaining a perfect Heavenly Restriction similar to Toji, it culminates in her setting out to destroy the Zenin clan.

And what did MAPPA do? They elevated this arc with one of the best-looking episodes from the studio, extending sequences and referencing Kill Bill Vol. 1 to give Maki’s massacre of the Zenin clan a striking direction. It could have been the best episode of the season, but MAPPA went beyond expectations with the finale.

1) Episode 12 – Sendai Colony

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The finale of this season of Jujutsu Kaisen features a four-way battle in the Sendai Colony, with Yuta as the central figure, and it feels like MAPPA’s favorite given how the episode is animated on a completely different level. The tension of the battle against the ancient sorcerers in the Culling Game perfectly captures how terrifying this game truly is.

With fans concerned that adapting seven chapters might lead to cut content, MAPPA instead expanded the fight, delivering a truly grand finale. The result is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12 standing not only as the best episode of the season but also ranking among the best in the entire anime on IMDb, making it incredibly difficult to top anytime soon.

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