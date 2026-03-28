5 Best Anime for Jujutsu Kaisen Fans While They Wait for Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has officially brought the first part of the Culling Game arc to a close, and it could be a while before Season 4 picks up with the latter half. Fortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is already confirmed — but there’s no word on a release date for the coming episodes, which is disappointing following Season 3’s epic finale. With the fates of our favorite characters still hanging in the balance, fans are eager to know what happens next. And while they could read Gege Akutami’s manga to find out, they can also pass the time by picking up similar anime.

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There’s no exact match for Jujutsu Kaisen, but there are series that boast similar tones or feature dark supernatural elements. From another incredible new-gen anime that blends bleak realism with humor to a horror sci-fi series where aliens threaten humanity rather than curses, these shows make great binges any day — and especially in the lead-up to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4.

5) Chainsaw Man

Image via MAPPA

Those who keep up with the best new-gen anime will no doubt be up to date on Chainsaw Man, but for anyone who isn’t, it’s a great post-JJK watch. Another mature supernatural series that doesn’t pull its punches, Chainsaw Man strikes a similar balance to Jujutsu Kaisen when it comes to blending its dark narrative with well-placed humor. Those who appreciate that element of Jujutsu Kaisen will find joy in Denji’s story (and a lot of pain, too…). Both series also follow main characters who become fused with powerful supernatural beings — Sukuna in Itadori’s case, and the Chainsaw Devil in Denji’s — and they’re set in worlds plagued by supernatural threats. It’s no surprise their fan bases tend to overlap.

4) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer is another supernatural anime perfect for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, and if you’ve somehow avoided the worldwide sensation, now’s the perfect time to dive in. It’s approaching its conclusion, with two more films set to wrap up its story. And although Demon Slayer leans a tad more optimistic than Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, it has the supernatural threats, action, and suspense to appeal to fans of the other two series. It also knows when to pack a punch, offering a few gutting moments over the course of its run. It’s stunningly animated, too, and it has a compelling emotional core in Tanjiro’s journey to turn his sister back into human. If you’re still on the fence, the break between Jujutsu Kaisen Seasons 3 and 4 presents a perfect opportunity to dive in.

3) Hell’s Paradise

Courtesy of Mappa

Another MAPPA production that’s dark and bloody is Hell’s Paradise, making it an ideal pick for Jujutsu Kaisen fans — and anyone who appreciates dark fantasy anime. Story-wise, Hell’s Paradise doesn’t have a ton in common with JJK, other than the fact that there are supernatural elements…and that its main character is also sentenced to execution early on. This gets Gabimaru wrapped up in a dangerous mission to uncover the Elixir of Life in exchange for a pardon. The competition element of this journey may grab Jujutsu Kaisen fans, especially coming off the Culling Game arc. And with Hell’s Paradise Season 2 coming to a close this March, it’s a great time to catch up on the series.

2) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is more lighthearted than the other series on this list, but the anime is a masterpiece from start to finish — and its action-packed supernatural story will prove a draw for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Mob Psycho 100 is more of a coming-of-age narrative than JJK, following a boy with psychic abilities who desperately wants to fit in and live an ordinary life. Mob’s story of self-acceptance gives the anime a depth that matches JJK‘s, even if the two series cover vastly different themes. And the anime offers plenty of exorcisms, as spirits prove as much of a threat in Mob Psycho 100 as they are in JJK. On top of that, Mob’s mentor can be just as comical as Satoru Gojo. For those reasons, this series is a great pick for fans of the later series. Plus, there are three seasons, so there’s plenty to get through.

1) Parasyte: The Maxim

Image via Madhouse

Parastye: The Maxim is the oldest anime on this list, but it remains a worthwhile watch — and despite it being a sci-fi horror story about aliens, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will probably eat it up. After all, the parasitic aliens in this series take control of human hosts, something they have in common with the curses in Jujutsu Kaisen. And like Itadori, Parasyte: The Maxim‘s protagonist finds himself sharing a body with one of these threats…though not in the way most would expect. The series also offers action, suspense, and complex characters. While many anime benefit from these strengths, this one combines them with a premise that’s not wholly dissimilar to JJK‘s. That makes it a solid recommendation for fans.

What’s an anime you’d recommend for Jujutsu Kaisen fans? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!