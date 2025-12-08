Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Seals Yuka’s Fate With Upcoming Battle

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel to the original series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, is currently at a crucial phase as a deadly battle between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura approaches. Over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, arrived in Japan after fleeing from their home planet since they feared for their lives when a civil war broke out. They had nowhere else to go, which is why they planned to coexist peacefully with the Jujutsu sorcerers. However, the sorcerers already predicted that they would have an all-out war on their hands if things went out of control, so they planned to prepare ahead, but to no avail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the power and the sheer numbers of the Simurians, they tried their best to reach out to Yuji Itadori, who is currently in hiding. As it turns out, the sorcerers’ worst fear came true when, amid the conflict, Yakumaru fatally shot Cross, whose life is still in danger. The conflict between both sides continued to escalate, and now Yuka Okkotsu stands as the representative of Earth in an upcoming battle against Dabura.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Leaves No Chance For Yuka to Win

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After Cross was injured, the Simurians took full control of the situation and forced many conditions on the sorcerers, including forbidding them from killing the cursed spirits. While sorcerers have been killing cursed spirits for generations to protect innocent people, the Simurians call them Kalyans and view them as sacred beings. Since being unable to kill curses isn’t something the sorcerers could accept, they tried to carry on their duties in secret but were eventually discovered.

Knowing there’s no chance of sundering the sorcerers just by warning them, Dabura offered to take one of them in a duel, since this is how they decide the victor on their home planet. The sorcerers wanted Yuji to fight Dabura but since he couldn’t be tracked down, Yuka stepped in as the representative. While she is clearly talented, Dabura is in a league of his own. Chapter 14 confirmed that she has no chance of winning and even Yuka knows that better than anyone.

Since she only has three months to live due to her illness, she plans to sacrifice herself for a greater cause. Although she tried to hide her illness from Tsurugi, he eventually found out and he has no intention of letting her die a day sooner than before her time is up. Unfortunately, even though Yuka can somehow survive the battle against Dabura despite the slim chances, she will eventually succumb to her illness since the series hasn’t introduced any way to save her.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!