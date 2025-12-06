“A Walking Calamity” Jujutsu Kaisen Officially Has A New Sukuna-Level Threat

Few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen have left as big an impact as its final villain, Sukuna. From start to finish, Sukuna more than lived up to his reputation as the strongest sorcerer, dominating the cast in every fight, and decades later in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the world is still feeling the effects of his horrific actions.

With how massive a villain Sukuna was, it would make sense to think he was the peak of what villains in Jujutsu Kaisen were capable of. However, as of the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, it seems like the series has finally found a new villain in Sukuna’s league, and he might be even tougher to deal with.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Delivers The Franchise’s Biggest Villain Yet

The biggest threat to the human cast of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo so far has been Dabura, the strongest Simurian warrior, whom they consider their secret weapon in case war breaks out. That being said, Dabura is actually a surprisingly nice person, so it was unclear if there would ever be a moment to justify showing off his power.

Unfortunately, a moment just like that came about in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter #13; after a sorcerer shot Cross, not only did Dabura rip the attacker’s arm off so fast that no one could see it, but he also effortlessly resisted Usami’s cursed speech and hospitalized him with recoil, a massive feat only Sukuna has performed before.

It’s clear that Dabura is far above the grade 1 sorcerers, with one even saying she’d rather kill herself than try fighting him, and with how Yuji Itadori, now the strongest living sorcerer, is considered the only option for dealing with Dabura, Dabura can only be viewed as a Sukuna-level threat and one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s biggest villains to date.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Villain Is Even Bigger Than Sukuna

There’s no denying that Dabura is a Sukuna-level threat, and he might be even harder to deal with. As deadly as Sukuna was, there were still plenty of powerful sorcerers who could come together to wear him down until he was finally defeated, even if none of them left the fight unscathed.

However, not only are sorcerers explicitly weaker compared to Gojo’s era, but Yuji, the current strongest sorcerer, is deliberately avoiding contact with jujutsu society, thus giving them no reliable fighter to deal with Dabura. As it stands, the heroes are far less prepared for Dabura than they were for Sukuna, and that could make fighting him even harder.

The drama has slowly been ramping up in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, and establishing Dabura as a Sukuna-level threat perfectly encapsulates that level of escalation. There’s no telling how the fight with Dabura in Modulo will play out, but as it stands, it could easily be the biggest fight in Jujutsu Kaisen to date, and that would be great to see.