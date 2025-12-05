December Is a Huge Month For Jujutsu Kaisen Fans

Even after more than a year since the original story’s conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen keeps returning with new surprises for fans. Exactly a year after the manga’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, with Yuji Iwasaki as an illustrator. The sequel, which is expected to end in just a few months, became an immediate hit right after its debut. Additionally, the anime is expected to return with a third season in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. However, while the anime is definitely something worth looking forward to, December has an exciting range of upcoming updates on the series.

The year is about to end with Jujutsu Kaisen teasing many surprises to keep fans hooked. Modulo is one of the most popular ongoing series in Weekly Shonen Jump right now, which is why the second and third issues of 2026 will both feature color pages of the manga. Modulo covers are often praised by fans for being incredibly gorgeous and breathtaking, which is why the hype around it is greater than ever. Additionally, since the first volume is expected to be released in the first week of January, fans might get a look at the volume cover before December ends. However, aside from Modulo, the anime also has something special in store for fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Film Has Made Its U.S. Debut

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the film had an early IMAX fan event in the USA on December 3rd, 2025, the general nationwide theatrical premiere was on December 5th, 2025. The film features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc, followed by the first two episodes of Season 3. The upcoming season will adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs to feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, when the Jujutsu society collapsed after the tragedy.

The first two episodes wrap up Itadori’s Extermination Arc, which includes the intense battle between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori as well as the introduction of Naoya Zenin, one of the most famous JJK villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen Will Take the Stage During the Jump Festa

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jump Festa, one of the largest anime and manga conventions, particularly focuses on Shueisha’s Shonen magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. A lot of the major anime announcements happen during the event, which is why fans from all over the world look forward to Jump Festa. The event will be held on December 21st and 22nd, and as expected, Jujutsu Kaisen will also take the stage.

While the official website of Jump Festa isn’t teasing any major announcement yet, the voices behind Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida), Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata), and Choso (Daisuke Namikawa) will attend. The cast members will discuss the upcoming season and the original manga, as well as interact with the visitors during the Festa.

