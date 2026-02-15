Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Finally Delivers Its Most Anticipated Fight (And It Goes Exactly How Fans Wanted)

As the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen continues to depict intense battles and a narrative that brings the series closer to its conclusion, it has also revisited a fight that fans have long wanted to see again. Ever since it was revealed that Yuji still exists as a formidable sorcerer in the sequel, his return became one of its most anticipated elements. With details revealing that he possesses a body with a ridiculously slow aging process and is also the strongest sorcerer in the world, the excitement surrounding his return multiplied. Yuji has now returned, and it has proven that the original protagonist is on a completely different level, perhaps even stronger than Gojo and Sukuna combined.

Yuji Itadori was easily overwhelming everyone, and his confidence suggested that he might even be able to take on Dabura, the strongest Simurian, as well. However, another anticipated fight had been set up since the seventh chapter of the sequel. In that chapter, it was hinted that the most sinister villain from the original series, Mahito, was still alive. Chapter 20 of the sequel confirmed that he still exists and is also part of the larger plan to erase cursed energy. Given Mahito’s sinister nature, he was bound to resist, and that is exactly what the latest chapter depicts, turning it into a rematch between Yuji and Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Recreates Shibuya Incident’s Main Fight

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 21, titled “Pathway of Souls,” begins after Maru and Yuji’s discussion about Mahito’s refusal to cooperate, with Yuji worrying that he might end up killing him. The chapter then transitions into a rematch between Mahito and Yuji, as Maru reveals that Mahito exists within the Soul Pathway and cannot truly die, while only Yuji and Maru can die since they possess physical bodies. This revelation gives Mahito renewed confidence, and with the Soul Pathway being connected to everything that has a soul, he immediately goes on the offensive and attacks Yuji with confidence, while the whole place itself turns into the Shibuya region. However, Yuji ends the fight almost instantly by using his Domain Expansion, shredding Mahito into pieces.

Yuji further subjugates and torments Mahito by taunting him, asking if he was always this weak. The confrontation barely qualifies as a fight, as Mahito never stands a chance. This is exactly how fans expected the rematch to unfold, since Mahito was always afraid of Sukuna and, by the end of the Shibuya Arc, Yuji’s physical prowess had already conquered him and ingrained fear into him. Mahito’s fear of Yuji was one of the most satisfying elements of the original series, and it is once again satisfying to see this dynamic repeated in the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel before it ends its short run very soon.

However, no one expected Mahito to play such a major role in the sequel as well. While Mahito was originally intended to be used by Kenjaku for the merger between Tengen and humanity, he is now being used as one of the final keys in the sequel. This highlights that Mahito is one of the most detailed characters in the series with unparalleled importance, and the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, emphasizing this once again, while delivering one of the most anticipated fights in the sequel, is a fitting way to conclude his character arc.

