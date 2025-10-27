Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Unveils First Volume’s Release Date (But There’s a Catch)

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024 after Ryomen Sukuna’s defeat, as the Jujutsu world continues on while preparing itself to tackle future threats. The story ends on a cryptic note with unanswered questions as Sukuna’s final finger is sealed away, implying the repetition of the cycle. However, just a year after the original series’ ending, Gege Akutami returns with a sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place several decades after the Culling Game, following new characters. The series debuted on September 7th, 2025, and has currently released eight chapters so far. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will be a short sequel, running for about three volumes over six months of weekly releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to @Go_Jover on X, a famous JJK account known for sharing all kinds of updates about the series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will release its first volume on January 5th, 2026. However, the release date is only for the Japanese version, and it won’t be available in other languages for at least a year, but it may even take longer. Jujutsu Kaisen’s final volumes, 29 and 30, were released in December 2024, but neither of them has yet gotten an English version. While the English version of Volume 29 is scheduled to be out on November 5th this year, Volume 30 will be released on February 17th, 2026. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is estimated to release three volumes total, although there’s been no confirmation regarding the manga’s finale.

The Story in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Finally Taking Shape With Its Latest Chapters

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story takes place in the year 2086, where 50,000 Simurians have invaded Earth, and the incident has been marked as Special-Grade and considered the same level of threat as Ryomen Sukuna. These aliens have the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, so we may learn more about their origins. The Jujutsu world is doing everything it can to stop a war from breaking out, although the Simurians may not have the same intentions as they have. Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, the grandchildren of Yuta and Maki from the original series, are now teenagers and officially working as Jujutsu sorcerers. They meet Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, a Simurian who is working incognito with the sorcerers as an inspector.

Although only eight chapters have been released so far, the story is progressing at a steady pace, unveiling the current situation of the world as well as how the story will progress from here on out. The story reveals the horrible fate that awaits Yuka before commencing the tragic backstory of Maru and his twin brother, Cross. The series will continue to delve into the complexity of the situation as both sides try their best to survive. Additionally, we might even keep seeing more glimpses of the original cast, especially Yuji Itadori, since the manga confirmed he is still alive in the current timeline.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!