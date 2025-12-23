Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Disappointing Sequel Update

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the original story’s ending, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator returned with a surprise sequel story. While Gege Akutami is writing the story, Yuji Iwasaki is responsible for the illustrations. The manga was released in September this year, shocking the entire community with a major plot twist. The story in Modulo takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin. The world of Jujutsu faces the biggest threat in decades when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, arrive in Japan as refugees. The incident was marked as special grade, having the same level of threat as Ryomen Sukuna, explaining how grave the situation is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the Simurians came to the planet with the intention of settling down, especially after seeing that certain people in Japan had powers similar to theirs. The manga is already a major success across the globe, as Akutami shared a special message during Jump Festa 2026, one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha. Akutami not only revealed the inspiration behind Modulo but also confirmed disappointing news about the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms The Sequel Will Not Be Extended

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since the beginning, the sequel was confirmed to run for around six months in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, releasing no more than three volumes. However, since the manga received countless praises from fans and its popularity only keeps increasing, many fans expected the series to last longer than expected. However, in his latest Jump Festa message, Akutami again confirmed that Modulo will have a short serialization. The series is currently featuring two crucial battles and has officially entered its final stretch.

Both sides wanted to find a way to peacefully coexist, but negotiations fell apart when a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shot Cross, one of the Simurians, over a misunderstanding. Things only continue to go downhill from that moment, and it’s evident that the manga will only last a few more months. After the negotiations fell apart, Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, offered to have a duel with at least one of the sorcerers to settle things between them. The sorcerers wanted Yuji Itadori to represent them, but couldn’t track him down, which is why the burden fell on Yuka Okkotsu’s shoulders.

The fate of the Jujutsu world hangs in the balance, but everyone is aware of the difference in power between Yuka and Dabura. Despite being weakened by her illness, Yuka is doing everything she can to save the Jujutsu world. On the other hand, her older brother, Tsurugi Okkotsu, is trying to save her in his own way. He is currently fighting against his close friend Maru and plans to force him and the Simurians away from Japan before Yuka sacrifices herself in the battle. The series has released 16 chapters so far, moving the story from the introduction of the Simurians to revealing their terrifying powers.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!