Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Unveils Yuji’s Role in The Okkotsu Family’s Tragedy

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! While the sequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was a pleasant surprise to fans, they were heartbroken to learn about the fate of Yuji Itadori. Since the original manga, as the protagonist of the series, Yuji has always been one of the most beloved characters. He’s been kind to everyone around him, offering help to anyone he can, even to his worst enemy, Ryomen Sukuna, which is all the more reason why his fate is so heartwrenching. Unlike his friends, Yuji didn’t age at all after the battle against Sukuna was over. Likely because of the cursed objects and Death Paintings he consumed to become stronger, he stopped aging and became a being that treads the line between a human and a curse.

While time stood still for Yuji, his friends grew old and died over the decades, filling him with more sorrow than he could comprehend. In the sequel manga, he broke contact with Nobara Kugisaki and disappeared after Hana Kurusu’s funeral. Even the combined efforts of the Jujutsu society weren’t enough to track him down. However, even though Yuji has been alone for a long time, he is still planning something major, as evidenced by the meeting between him and Iori Okkotsu, the son of his friends Yuta and Maki.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals Yuji Is the Last Person Iori Met Before Disappearing

The latest Chapter 17 introduces fans to Yuta and Maki’s son, whose name was mentioned in the first volume of the manga. He disappeared right after the birth of his daughter, and the last person he met was Yuji. While the manga doesn’t elaborate on their conversation, it’s evident that Yuji knows the reason why Iori had to leave and may have even helped him. Iori was always worried about the next generation having weaker power than before, which is why Tsurugi believed that Iori left after fulfilling his role when Yuka was born with a powerful Cursed Technique.

It’s been 16 years since the Jujutsu world heard anything about Iori, and everyone pretty much moved on with their lives. Yuta and Maki were heartbroken by their son’s disappearance, as they refused to even talk about him. While there is a possibility the couple was also aware of the reason Iori left, they died before ever meeting their son again. The siblings grew up without their father and were basically raised by their grandparents. The whereabouts of Iori’s wife are currently unknown, although it’s widely believed she is the same woman in the first chapter who forced Yuka to give up her ring to Tsurugi. The manga is currently in its final stretch and will soon unravel the mystery behind Iori’s disappearance and how Yuji fits into the whole situation.

