Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel’s Latest Development Positions It as the Peak of Jujutsu (Even Beyond the Original)

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is built on the concept of jujutsu, Japanese martial arts that specialize in close combat, while adding a unique supernatural twist by using human emotions as the source of power, known as cursed energy. Characters born with innate cursed techniques become Jujutsu Sorcerers, tasked with exorcising cursed spirits born from human emotions. This blend works effectively, delivering intense close-quarters combat enhanced by cursed energy as an unpredictable element in battle. However, it is fair to say that the series often leans more heavily on its supernatural aspects than on pure hand-to-hand combat.

This shift is especially noticeable in the final stages of the original series, where only a few moments truly emphasize close combat. Fans expected a similar balance in the sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, but the series has instead leaned further into close-quarters fighting. This is largely due to one of the main characters, Tsurugi Okkotsu, possessing Heavenly Restrictions, which frequently forces him into direct combat. The latest developments in Modulo feature Tsurugi fighting while imbued with Rika, who is also adapting to his close-combat style. More surprisingly, and perhaps even more exciting, the prominent battle between Dabura and Mahoraga has likewise shifted toward close combat rather than relying primarily on cursed energy clashes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Fully Embraces True Jujutsu in Its Latest Fights

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 18, titled “One Who is Capable,” briefly highlights Maru and Tsurugi’s fight, making it clear that Tsurugi is overpowering Maru through Rika’s brute force imbued with cursed energy rather than refined cursed techniques. Tsurugi repeatedly lands heavy blows that Maru is unable to counter with his own technique, implying that Maru is being forced to shift his focus toward close combat as well. The chapter then fully transitions to Mahoraga and Dabura’s epic confrontation, where it is revealed that Mahoraga is gradually adapting to Dabura’s cursed technique. As Dabura continues to rely on his technique to stop Mahoraga, it reaches a point where Mahoraga can completely ignore it and continue attacking without resistance.

This realization forces Dabura to confront the possibility of defeat. However, after recalling Doula’s words and reflecting on what it truly means to be a warrior, Dabura decides to push beyond his limits and fight as one, choosing close combat and brute force over cursed techniques. Against Mahoraga, a being capable of adapting to any technique, this shift to hand-to-hand combat is the most optimal approach and represents an expression of pure jujutsu. With Maru and Tsurugi already engaged in close combat and Dabura now embracing the same method, it seems that the author is intentionally highlighting pure jujutsu as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo approaches the end of its short run, and it is unlike anything the franchise has featured before.

