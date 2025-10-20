Madhouse Released Its Biggest Fumble in Fall 2025, But the Manga Still Deserves a Chance

Just like every other year, 2025 offered some incredible anime shows, including the return of hit shows such as Solo Leveling and Dandadan. The year also marked some of the most exciting debuts, including Gachiakuta, Witch Watch, and many more captivating series. However, not all new releases end up winning fans’ hearts, and this is what happened with Wandance, a new performing arts series. Considering the critical acclaim of the manga and the fact that it was being produced by Madhouse, one of the most acclaimed Japanese animation studios, you’d think the anime adaptation would be a hit as well.

While Wandance did get people’s attention, it was all for the wrong reason, making many doubt a studio like Madhouse, which is responsible for acclaimed shows such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, Sonny Boy, and many more. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the studio’s quality is often praised, even though not all series end up becoming smashing hits. However, the studio has previously collaborated with Cyclone Graphics in the past for underrated series like Forest of Piano. This time, however, the animation didn’t hit the mark, and there’s a valid reason for it.

Wandance’s Animation Is Its Biggest Weakness

Image Courtesy of Madhouse/Cyclone Graphics

Despite being a highly anticipated series, Wandance is on the brink of being a massive flop, all thanks to the subpar animation quality. The dance movements, which are supposed to look fluid, ended up becoming stiff and clunky due to the 3D models that are too jarring and unappealing. The heavy use of CGI and the poorly blended 2D and 3D animation fails to capture the beauty of the manga. While the manga art isn’t legendary, it’s still captivating to look at. But the dance movements are still best enjoyed in animation instead of a manga.

However, this is one of those cases when a perfectly incredible manga fails to attract newer audiences because of a poor anime adaptation. Just the difference in ratings between the anime and manga on the MyAnimeList platform is astounding. The anime’s rating keeps falling, and as of October 21st, it’s only 6.35, which is below average compared to the manga, which has a score of 7.87 despite having more voters. The anime has only released two episodes so far, and the initial reception is less than desirable.

Fall 2025 is the best anime season of the year, with My Hero Academia: Final Season, Spy x Family: Season 3, Gintama – Mr. Ginpachi’s Zany Class, To Your Eternity: Season 3, etc., grabbing all the attention. With so many sequels and hit new shows such as Sanda and May I Ask for One Final Thing? in the limelight, it will be even more difficult for Wandance to rise through the ranks, especially after the controversial debut episode.

Despite the Unsatisfactory Anime Adaptation, Wandance Manga Is Still Worth Reading

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The story delicately handles themes of self-doubt, isolation, and anxiety, all the while the main character breaks out of his shell. Written and illustrated by Coffee, this 2019 manga blends hip-hop-centered performing arts with captivating character development and romance. The story follows Kaboku Kotani, who is just starting high school and doesn’t want to stand out among his peers. He is also unable to watch dancing due to a bad memory from middle school.

However, he is mesmerized when he sees a girl as cute as Hikari Wanda, who also happens to be a dancer. While figuring out which high school club to join, he witnesses her breathtaking performance as she dances alone in the corridor. What truly draws Kaboku in isn’t just her beauty, but the fact that she looks completely free when she is dancing. Although everyone in middle school laughed at him for being completely out of sync, Hikari inspires him to pursue a dream he never even thought about.

Kaboku joins the Dance Club with her and performs awkwardly, but instead of laughing at him, she encourages him. She also realizes that Kaboku wants to dance because he believes it can make him feel free. As the story continues, he gains a new passion in life amid his growing feelings for Hikari.

