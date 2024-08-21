Wandance, a Street Dancing Anime, Is in the Works

In anime’s history, there have been some anime stories with premises that are almost hard to believe. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure features a bloodline united by “Stands”, Isekai series will routinely put its heroes into some weird and wild scenarios, and sports anime will blend athletics and anime. Now, Studio Madhouse is set to bring to life a wild new take on the world of street dancing as Wandance will bring the art form to anime for the first time.

Like so many other anime adaptations, Wandance first started as a manga series. Created by an artist simply known as “Coffee”, the manga first began in 2019 and has continued to release new chapters to this day. For those who want more reasons to be excited about the anime adaptation, Studio Madhouse was responsible for One-Punch Man’s first season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the original Trigun, and too many other anime adaptations to count.

Wandance Anime Will Break It Down

https://x.com/wandance_info/status/1826182465280434680

If you need a breakdown on Wandance, here’s how Kodansha describes the manga series that helped build the foundation for the upcoming anime adaptation, “A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April.”

The description continues, “Get up and join the Wandance! Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku’s at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they’re all, well, way better than him. What’s ahead is unknown, and that’s terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku’s life… a taste of freedom.”

