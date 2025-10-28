Shonen Jump’s New Sci-Fi Fantasy Just Might Be Its Next Big Hit

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has debuted a brand new science fiction fantasy series with its newest issue, and if it succeeds, could be the next hit that the magazine has been looking for. Shueisha has been going through a major period of change over the past year as following losing some of its longest franchises in rather quick succession at the end of 2024 and start of 2025, it has been trying its best to find another series that could fill those same gaps. While there have been some success in doing that here and there, Shueisha is still trying out new works.

Shonen Jump has cancelled nearly ten series over the year thus far, and the magazine is gearing up to debut even more new serializations before the year is over. The latest issue of the magazine had the first chapter of Shuhei Tanizaki’s Gonron Egg, and it’s got the kind of debut chapter that could become a major success with the magazine if it stays the course. With its unique premiere and fun sci-fi twist on a traditional fantasy story, Gonron Egg could be the hit Shonen Jump is looking for.

Gonron Egg Makes a Promising Debut

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shuhei Tanizaki’s Gonron Egg introduces fans to a version of the world that has been overrun by alien monsters. It’s explained that 20 years before, humans were invaded by the Mighty Drakarchs of Gandala, and civilization quickly collapsed. The humans that survived became slaves of the Drakarchs, and Gonron is the main character working under a monster named Abrolom. Forced to keep feeding the alien creature unless he be eaten himself, Gonron’s days are those of strife and terror as he’s far too weak to stand up to this mass of oppression.

One day an egg suddenly falls from the sky, and asks to be warmed by Gonron. The two begin bonding together the more time they spend with one another, and the egg reveals its name to be Ohma. At the same time, it’s also explained that this egg is actually the former prince of Gandala. His father, the former king was usurped by a Drakarch named Agito who has since decided to invade the human realm and start all of this trouble in the first place. This starts a path for the both of them moving forward.

Why Gonron Egg Is Standing Out So Far

Courtesy of Shueisha

When Gonron is killed, Ohma uses his power to bond the two of them together and Gonron becomes a powerful warrior who kills his enslaver in an instant. Now with Ohma trying to hatch from the egg and reclaim the throne, Gonron is now set on a much bigger journey than he ever expected to. It’s a premise that unites a traditional fantasy story of a fallen prince and a pauper who helps him with the alien invasion to give it all a science fiction twist. Helping matters in this regard is how good it all looks too.

While we don’t see much of the world itself of Gonron Egg just year, the monster designs of the Drakarchs promise at least some wicked fights moving forward. There is a bit of a fear that things might get a little messy as Gonron’s powered up form is a bit too busy when compared to some other Shonen Jump transformations, but we’ll have to see how this one shakes out. That is if Shueisha gives it a chance to go beyond 20 chapters before it’s cancelled, however.

