My Hero Academia’s Finale Reveals What Sets Deku and All Might Apart (and Why Deku Is the Better Hero)

My Hero Academia’s finale is currently airing, with only four episodes left. The latest episode concluded Deku’s duel with Shigaraki, where he managed to break through the villain’s defenses and save the hidden boy within him. However, the battle is far from over, as remnants of All For One persist and the villain rises again. With Deku losing both his hands and much of his power, it seemed impossible for him to continue the fight. This is when a hopeful twist appears, as the allies he has helped throughout his journey rally behind him, pushing him to rise once more. In that moment, the series reveals the true nature of Deku’s heroism and reinforces why he stands as the greatest hero in the world.

A compelling detail emerges during Deku’s battle with Shigaraki, when Denki Kaminari remarks that even though Deku may be the strongest person in the world, he doesn’t offer the same sense of comfort All Might once did. All Might, as the Symbol of Peace, was an unshakable pillar. Deku, however, has never embodied that type of presence. Instead, he represents a symbol of inspiring energy. Kaminari captures this perfectly, saying that watching Deku rise again and again motivates others to stand up and take action themselves rather than sit back and wait to be protected, making Deku, by comparison, a better hero.

My Hero Academia’s Deku Perfectly Encapsulates the Series’ Core Notion

My Hero Academia comes from the shonen genre, known for inspiring readers through its narrative, and Deku is not only the best character in the series to embody this idea but arguably one of the best main characters in shonen as a whole. Unlike many other shonen protagonists who end their stories at unreachable levels, losing a sense of realism, Deku remains grounded. Even when he stands as the strongest person facing Shigaraki, he never once suggests that he doesn’t need help. Instead, his struggles consistently inspire others to act rather than remain idle.

This is also what makes Deku a better hero than even All Might. A Symbol of Peace is essential, but if people rely on it too heavily, its collapse can trigger fear and chaos, something clearly shown when All Might was on the verge of death. In contrast, whenever Deku is in danger, it motivates others to step in, whether it’s seasoned heroes or even frightened children like Eri, who overcome their trauma and transform because of him.

This is what makes My Hero Academia’s Deku the ideal shonen hero. He isn’t just a better symbol than All Might; he surpasses other shonen protagonists by inspiring people to take action and grow into better versions of themselves. Deku’s ability to change others, giving them confidence to move forward, is far more impactful than being a solitary symbol of peace that, if broken, could plunge everyone into despair.

