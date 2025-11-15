Fall 2025’s Best Anime Celebrates Its Final Fight With a New Tease

There are many amazing anime airing in Fall 2025; however, none come close to the shonen series with its final season, My Hero Academia. The concluding chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s work is currently airing, with only four episodes left before his legacy reaches its end. With so few episodes remaining, the series is unsurprisingly showcasing its final battle, as Deku faces the ultimate villain, Tomura Shigaraki, also known as All For One. After Deku and the other One For All users revealed their risky plan, using the One For All quirk itself to break through Shigaraki, it implied that Deku would pay the cost with his own power.

However, the latest episode revealed that even though the One For All quirks broke through Shigaraki and unveiled the child hidden within him, remnants of All For One still remain. As Deku lost his hands while forcing the power inside Shigaraki, there was uncertainty about how he would continue the fight. But in a hopeful twist, it is revealed that Deku’s every ally has come to aid Izuku. Regaining his hands thanks to Eri’s quirk, Deku charges toward the final battle, and this is exactly what the new teaser shared by the anime celebrates, marking the end of Deku’s journey as he is supported by everyone he inspired throughout his long and difficult path.

My Hero Academia Shares a New Tease to Mark Deku’s Journey Coming to an End

YOU CAN DO IT, DEKU!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aXW8BDKEVY — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) November 15, 2025

The new visual shared by the anime teases the title of the next episode, “Izuku Midoriya Rising,” as the protagonist runs toward the end. Considering how the latest episode concluded, the purpose behind this teaser is clear: his allies are inspiring him as he heads into the final battle with whatever strength he has left. An incredible detail in the visual is the T-shirt Deku is wearing, given to him by a common boy, symbolizing that everyone is rooting for him to face the final threat. Even though Deku has just forced his quirk out of his body, it is evident that he will fight with the remaining embers of the quirk, just as All Might once did, even after passing it on to him.

But what sets the upcoming fight apart is how the symbolic meaning of Deku and All Might differs. While All Might, as the Symbol of Peace, was a pillar who would not allow any threat to reach the people, Deku’s journey has been about inspiring others to act by continuing to stand back up even after being defeated. This drives others to help Deku confront his enemies together.

This is exactly what the text saying “You Can Do It” in the new tease represents: everyone’s inspiring energy pushing Deku to once again go beyond his limits and reach that “Plus Ultra” state. With this idea, the My Hero Academia finale will truly deliver the story of how Deku became the world’s greatest hero, not by being an unbreakable pillar, but by becoming a source of inspiration that motivates everyone to act and become better.

