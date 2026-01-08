My Hero Academia’s Replacement Kicks Off 2026 by Showcasing Strengths That Overshadow the Original

My Hero Academia recently came to an end with its final season; however, its ideal replacement is already airing at the very start of this year and has opened the year by highlighting a strength that even surpasses the original. Kohei Horikoshi’s series excelled at what it set out to do, telling the inspiring journey of Izuku Midoriya and concluding with what is widely regarded as one of the best endings in shonen anime. Through Deku’s story, the series cemented itself as one of the best, if not the best, shonen titles ever released. That said, it was not without its flaws, and as a product of the shonen genre, it naturally followed many of the genre’s familiar conventions.

This is exactly why My Hero Academia: Vigilantes serves as such a fitting successor. Currently airing its second season, the spin-off kicked off both the season and the year by emphasizing what sets it apart from the main series. From the very beginning of the new season, it highlights elements that the original rarely explored, with Koichi Haimawari’s journey delivering the grounded narrative many fans initially expected from My Hero Academia. Season 2 reinforces that Vigilantes will continue to lean into its strongest aspects, further establishing the spin-off as a distinct, compelling, and worthwhile watch.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Starts Strong

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

The original My Hero Academia series introduced its protagonist as someone born without a Quirk, a trait considered essential to becoming a great hero, which initially intrigued fans about how Deku’s dream would be realized. Many expected the story to explore that path without him ever gaining a Quirk, but the narrative quickly shifted once he inherited the most powerful ability in the world, setting him firmly on a destined path to greatness. This is precisely where Koichi’s journey in Vigilantes feels more fulfilling, as it delivers on the promise the original series initially implied. Throughout the first season, Koichi continues to pursue his dream of becoming a hero despite his limitations, defying rules and, under Knuckleduster’s guidance, embracing the role of a Vigilante to achieve his goal in his own way.

Season 1 also introduced several unique elements, most notably giving romance a meaningful focus, something the main series largely underutilized despite its potential, through Koichi and Pop-Step’s dynamic. At its core, however, Vigilantes remained centered on investigating neighborhood-level crimes, lending the series a grounded, detective-like tone that many fans originally expected from Deku’s early, Quirkless premise. The first episode of Season 2 reinforces all of these strengths, clearly reaffirming what defines the spin-off.

As the episode opens with Koichi and Pop-Step preparing for a new pop idol event, it highlights romance and music as key elements, areas the original series touches on but never explores to the same extent. By the episode’s end, a new crime investigation is quietly set in motion, introducing fresh characters and pulling back the curtain on the criminal underworld. This approach emphasizes a sense of realism, portraying hero work as careful investigation and community protection rather than constant emotional, high-impact battles. As a result, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes proves it is more than just a spin-off, offering its own identity through grounded storytelling and themes that, in many ways, surpass the original.

