My Hero Academia Kickstarts 2026 With New Anime Premiere: Watch the Opening

My Hero Academia is back in action this year with a new anime premiere, and the opening and ending have been released to help celebrate its worldwide debut. My Hero Academia fans had faced a lot of emotions towards the end of 2025 as the eight and final season of the TV anime brought its run to an end. But thankfully it’s far from the end of the anime franchise as a whole as it’s already back as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule with a new season of its official prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is just one of the major franchises that are returning for new episodes as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule this month, and the first episode of Season 2 has officially made its debut. To help commemorate the occasion, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has dropped the creditless version of its new opening and ending theme sequences as they tease the kind of intense new wave of episodes coming our way. You can check them out in action below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will be airing its new episodes each week as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 schedule exclusively with Crunchyroll. The English dub will be releasing its new episodes on the same day, so fans of both versions will be able to keep up with the latest happenings of the series. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Catch” as performed by Surii, and the new ending theme for th season is titled “Miss You” as performed by shytaupe. The series will also be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with scripts provided by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs provided by Takahiko Yoshida, Yukihiro Watanabe serving as art director, Haruko Nobori handling color design, and music composed by Yuki Hayashi. New additions to the voice cast revealed in the first episode include a returning Kazuyuki Okitsu from the main My Hero Academia series as a younger version of Fatgum, and Kana Ueda as a curious new addition, Monika Kaniyashiki.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia in 2026?

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has big plans for Season 2 this year as it has already confirmed that it will be tackling a very important flashback arc for Shota Aizawa that helps fill in some gaps from the main series. But My Hero Academia‘s anime franchise itself is also going to have a big year as 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut. And the franchise is going all out to help celebrate the occasion with some big events.

My Hero Academia is going to be hosting a world tour for a special concert highlighting the series’ music, and will be returning for a brand new episode later this Spring. Picking up from the events of the series’ final episode, this special new episode will be showing off more of what the future looks like for Deku and the other (now adult) heroes of the former Class 1-A.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!