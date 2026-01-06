Crunchyroll Launches Same-Day English Dub for My Hero Academia’s New Episodes

My Hero Academia has returned this January for new episodes of its official prequel series, and Crunchyroll has launched a same-day English dub release alongside their debuts in Japan. My Hero Academia fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster for the past few months as the main anime series came to an end last year after eight long seasons. But it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole as the prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, is already back in action with its highly anticipated second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has officially made its premiere, and will be airing its new episodes weekly as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule. But one of the big surprises is that Crunchyroll will be offering the English dub version of these new episodes at the same time fans get the Japanese release. So now fans of both versions of the anime will be able to keep up with the newest episodes as soon as they come out. The full cast for the dub is set to return for the new episodes too.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 English Dub Cast Revealed

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Directed by Manuel Aragon, the English dub cast for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 includes the likes of Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari, Macy Anne Johnson as Pop Step, Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa, Kyle Hebert as Fat Gum, Molly Searcy as Makoto, Elizabeth Maxwell as Midnight, Dave Trosko as Present Mic, Alejandro Saab as Tsukauchi, Juliet Simmons as Yu, Spencer Liles as Ichiro, Orion Pitts as Jiro, Kristin Sutton, Sara Ragsdale and Jessica Peterson as the Little Sisters, and Naya Moreno, Sara Ragsdale and Ben Stegmair in additional roles.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for this season, but it’s likely going to last for a single cour of 12 to 13 episodes. Now that it has kicked off and Koichi and Pop Step have been introduced to a new region, a whole new investigation has begun as the police are looking more into the spread of the mysterious Trigger drug that had been rampant throughout the first season of the series. So it’s going to get more serious from this point on.

What’s Coming in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has some big plans for the second season as not only will it be digging into the use of Trigger, but there’s also a whole new big villain who will be making themselves known too. Fans have gotten to see that being in the promotional materials for the new season, and briefly in its opening, but we’ll see it in full form as the season continues. But there’s a much more important phase coming in the new episodes as well.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has confirmed ahead of Season 2’s premiere that it will be showcasing the major Aizawa flashback arc that fans have been waiting for. It was only hinted at during the main series that Aizawa and Present Mic had a connection with the body that was eventually used to make Kurogiri, and now we’ll finally get to see that very important story in the anime too.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!