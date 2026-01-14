One Piece: Every Main Baroque Works Member, Ranked

As One Piece is a vast series with multiple arcs, it introduces new sets of villains in almost every storyline. These antagonists often appear as organized groups, criminal organizations that go far beyond the pirates and marines roaming the treacherous seas of the One Piece world. While there have been many remarkable criminal organizations, with the latest being Cross Guild as one of the strongest, the early narrative of One Piece introduced Baroque Works as a standout force.

This crime syndicate, operating under Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, was a massive organization with hundreds of members. However, only its top executives posed a true threat and played a major role in the story. Below are the 12 key members of Baroque Works, ranked by their significance in the vast One Piece world.

12) Miss Doublefinger

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Miss Doublefinger, Zala, was partnered with Mr. 1 under the organization’s male-and-female pairing system. Given that she was teamed up with the second-highest-ranking member, fans had high expectations for her; however, Zala ultimately proved to be more talk than substance.

She possessed a powerful Devil Fruit that allowed her to transform her body into spikes, but she underestimated her opponent, Nami, during the final events and was defeated by her. With no major significance to the overall story and serving largely as a fodder villain, she ranks at the bottom of this list.

11) Miss Valentine

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Miss Valentine, Mikita, was partnered with Mr. 5, and the primary way she proved her value was through her Devil Fruit ability, which allowed her to alter her weight from 0 kg up to 10,000 kg at will. She used this power creatively and strategically, posing challenges to her opponents and even sharing notable interactions with Vivi.

However, her ability ultimately wasn’t powerful enough. While she could trouble some characters, Luffy and Zoro were far too strong for her to overcome. Still, Miss Valentine later made a brief appearance during the Egghead arc, shown living her life away from Baroque Works.

10) Mr. 4

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 4, whose real name is Babe, was one of the top executives, though his only real moment to shine came during the final stages of the Alabasta arc, where he served as one of the major antagonists. Despite not having a Devil Fruit, Mr. 4 proved to be formidable, wielding a 4-ton baseball bat that he swung at his enemies, one of which Usopp took head-on near the end of the battle.

However, Usopp and Chopper ultimately managed to defeat Babe, and since then, the character has largely faded into obscurity. If there is any reason Mr. 4 is still remembered, it is due to his weapon partner, Lasso, his gun, which was also a dog hybrid, a strange phenomenon the series has yet to fully explain.

9) Mr. 5

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 5, Gem, alongside his partner Miss Valentine, was one of the early main forces of Baroque Works. While they didn’t pose an overwhelming threat, their appearance made it clear just how powerful the organization was. What truly made Mr. 5 stand out, however, was his Devil Fruit ability.

With the Bomb-Bomb Devil Fruit, Gem could turn any part of his body into a bomb and detonate it. This made him a dangerous opponent, but he was never quite able to fully utilize the true potential of his ability, something he himself seemed aware of. Still, thanks to his explosive Devil Fruit, Mr. 5 managed to stand out, at least slightly, among the rest.

8) Miss Merry Christmas

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 4’s partner, Miss Merry Christmas, Drophy, managed to stand out more than her counterpart, largely thanks to her Devil Fruit, which made her one of Baroque Works’ most effective agents. She served as a major antagonist during the Alabasta arc, with her ability to transform into a mole allowing her to appear from underground and strike unexpectedly.

This power also helped her subdue members of the Straw Hats, most notably Usopp, though she was ultimately defeated by him. Regardless of her loss, Drophy remained a significant part of the organization, as her agility and ability to sneak into enemy territory proved highly valuable to Baroque Works.

7) Miss Goldenweek

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Also known as Marianne, Miss Goldenweek had no Devil Fruit ability, yet she possessed the sixth-highest bounty among the members of Baroque Works, a feat largely due to her psychological prowess. Her abilities revolved around the use of colors, known as Color Traps, which functioned as hypnotic techniques.

These abilities proved especially effective against Luffy, who fell for her techniques easily, making it difficult to break free once affected. Even so, she lacked the strength to be truly decisive in battle and would be easily overwhelmed by sheer numbers or raw power. Currently, she works as a painter at the Spider Café, living a quiet life that reflects her true nature.

6) Mr. 1

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 1, Daz Bonez, was the second-strongest member of Baroque Works, and his Devil Fruit ability, the Dice-Dice Fruit, turned any part of his body into sharp blades while greatly increasing his durability, making him a walking weapon. As the organization’s second-in-command, he was matched against Zoro during the final events of the Alabasta arc, where, in a classic showdown, he nearly defeated the swordsman.

It was during this battle that Zoro attained a new state of combat awareness, allowing him to anticipate Daz’s attacks and ultimately defeat him. For this reason alone, Mr. 1 remains one of the most prominent members of the syndicate, and even though he is now a part of the Cross Guild, others played more impactful roles beyond just combat.

5) Mr. 3

Courtesy of Toei Animation

From this point onward, the characters have an impact that extends beyond the Alabasta arc. Mr. 3, Galdino, was one of the most formidable opponents the Straw Hats faced during the Little Garden arc. With his candle-manipulation abilities, Galdino was able to subdue the Giants and nearly turn prominent members of the Straw Hats into candle statues.

Galdino later reappeared during the Impel Down arc, where he aided Luffy’s escape by saving him from a fatal attack by Magellan. Following his escape, Mr. 3 went on to join Cross Guild, and fans can expect him to return with even greater significance in the future.

4) Mr. 2

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 2, Bon Clay, was one of the most unique members of Baroque Works, which is evident in the fact that he didn’t have a female partner, as he represented both roles himself. Though he was initially an antagonist, he eventually became a true friend to the Straw Hats, with his actions earning him recognition as an honorary member of the crew.

Not only did Mr. 2 aid Luffy and the Straw Hats during the Alabasta arc and become a trusted ally, but he also sacrificed himself to allow Luffy and the others to escape from Impel Down. While fans initially believed he had died, Bon Clay was later confirmed to be alive and went on to become the Queen of Impel Down’s Newkama Land. One Piece must bring Mr. 2 back and reunite him with the Straw Hats at least once; otherwise, it would stand as one of the biggest oversights in the series.

3) Miss Wednesday

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Miss Wednesday, better known as Vivi, was not part of Baroque Works’ main fighting force, but her true identity as the princess of the Alabasta Kingdom, having joined the organization to uncover its true nature, immediately made her a major part of the series. Since then, her significance to the Straw Hats has only grown, and many fans consider her an honorary member of the crew.

Her influence on the narrative has become even more important with the later revelation of her association with the D. clan. With Vivi destined to return to the story soon, her overall importance places her much higher in the Baroque Works ranking.

2) Miss All Sunday

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Miss All Sunday, also known as Nico Robin, was introduced as one of the major antagonists during the Alabasta arc and served as the second-in-command of Baroque Works due to her ability to read the Poneglyphs, a skill vital to the organization’s main plan. However, following the syndicate’s downfall, Robin’s true story came to light as she went on to join the Straw Hats.

Her backstory remains one of the saddest in One Piece, and as a core member of the Straw Hat crew, she stands as one of the highest-ranked former Baroque Works members. With Robin still being the only person capable of reading the Poneglyphs, she is also a key figure in helping Luffy achieve the One Piece.

1) Mr. 0

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile, was the head of the crime organization, having formed Baroque Works to acquire Pluton, one of the Ancient Weapons with unparalleled power. However, his plans were shattered by the emergence of the Straw Hats. Even so, Crocodile’s influence did not end with his role as an early major villain, as he was among those who escaped Impel Down during the great prison break.

Since then, Crocodile has continued to rise as an even stronger pirate. He later joined forces with Dracule Mihawk to form a new crime syndicate known as Cross Guild, now considered the largest organization in One Piece to date. This makes it clear that the former head of Baroque Works is destined to return with even greater influence, potentially playing a major role in the series’ final war.

